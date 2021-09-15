Gadget plays, Cleveland questions & more | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Keith Higgins: Dear Drew, What will be the most important factor in Cleveland: Consistent pressure on the quarterback, stopping the run, or winning the turnover game?

DD: Great question. Probably the takeaways. Houston did all three things very well against Jacksonville, but they'll face a veteran quarterback and an excellent ground attack in Cleveland. If they can get off the field via getting takeaways, I think they'll have good results again. The Texans picked off three passes against the Jaguars, but they only converted that trio of takeaways into a field goal. That's something they want to improve upon and would need to improve upon, to beat Cleveland.

Safiya Hill: Dear Darling Drew, How do you think our offense will line up with Cleveland's defense? Thank you!

DD: Ooh, Safiya. I like the 'Darling' addition. Thank YOU. As far as your question, they've reiterated they want to continue to run the football effectively. The Texans averaged just over 3-yards per carry against Jacksonville, which isn't spectacular. But they were able to run the ball 41 times, and they often ran into a defense that had eight players near the line of scrimmage. They still managed to score 37 points, chew up 35:04 worth of the game clock, and not really be challenged after the mid-point of the second quarter.

Can they do that against the Browns? Cleveland has a NASTY front, with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell. Houston will have its hands full.