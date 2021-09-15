 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Gadget plays, Cleveland questions & more | Dear Drew

Sep 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

Keith Higgins: Dear Drew, What will be the most important factor in Cleveland: Consistent pressure on the quarterback, stopping the run, or winning the turnover game?
DD: Great question. Probably the takeaways. Houston did all three things very well against Jacksonville, but they'll face a veteran quarterback and an excellent ground attack in Cleveland. If they can get off the field via getting takeaways, I think they'll have good results again. The Texans picked off three passes against the Jaguars, but they only converted that trio of takeaways into a field goal. That's something they want to improve upon and would need to improve upon, to beat Cleveland.

Safiya Hill: Dear Darling Drew, How do you think our offense will line up with Cleveland's defense? Thank you!
DD: Ooh, Safiya. I like the 'Darling' addition. Thank YOU. As far as your question, they've reiterated they want to continue to run the football effectively. The Texans averaged just over 3-yards per carry against Jacksonville, which isn't spectacular. But they were able to run the ball 41 times, and they often ran into a defense that had eight players near the line of scrimmage. They still managed to score 37 points, chew up 35:04 worth of the game clock, and not really be challenged after the mid-point of the second quarter.

Can they do that against the Browns? Cleveland has a NASTY front, with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson and Malik McDowell. Houston will have its hands full.

Bruce, a.k.a. "The Commish": Dear Drew, Will we have more wins than you have kids?
DD: Good one. I certainly think it's possible. The Texans looked good on Sunday and will face a stiffer test this Sunday in Cleveland. We'll have a bit better idea of who Houston is, and how good they might be, after the game finishes with the Browns. But yes, I think the Texans can win six games. (My wife and I have five children.)

Michael Zent: Dear Drew, Will Deshaun Watson ever be on the sidelines this year?
DD: Probably not, Michael. While he goes to meetings with the team, he doesn't practice with them, is listed on the injury report as 'not injury related', and was ruled out for last Sunday's game on Friday of last week. I expect that to continue the rest of the season.

Lonn Hall: Dear Drew, What do you think of the Texans installing some type of 2 QB gadget plays in order to mix it up and be so predictable?
DD: Who says they haven't, Lonn? While you might, or might not, see a 2 QB gadget play, I assure you, the Texans have some gadget plays in their arsenal. In fact, on Phillip Lindsay's touchdown run Sunday, Mark Ingram II was the quarterback on that play. The Texans ran a Wildcat formation, with Ingram II out of the shotgun.

Derwin Jordan: Dear Drew, How is Ka'imi Fairbairn? Will Joey Slye play again in Cleveland?
DD: Fairbairn is still out, and Slye will be the kicker against the Browns. Culley said Wednesday that Fairbairn is "not there yet, but coming along". He's still on injured reserve, so it might be a few more weeks.

Debbie Crawford: Dear Drew, Are y'all ever going to do live broadcasts at Fuddruckers?
DD: Unfortunately, not this year. Perhaps down the line when COVID-19 gets under control, but not this season.

