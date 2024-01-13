Gates open early for today's Wild Card Round game!

Jan 13, 2024 at 01:19 PM
fans

NRG Stadium is guaranteed to be LOUD today, and to make sure everyone is ready to welcome the team to the field at 3:20 p.m., gates will open early!

Fans can begin entering the stadium at 1:15 p.m. CT, and anyone that submits a photo showing the field before 3:15 p.m. is entered to win a Team Shop gift card courtesy of Verizon!

And don't forget to stop by the ticket tables at sections 120, 306, 337 or 506 to find out about 2024 season tickets and play our Scratch-n-Win game!

So enter early. GET LOUD. And let's show the world what an H-Town atmosphere feels like!

