Happy DeMeco Day! | Daily Brew

Happy DeMeco Day!

One year ago, DeMeco Ryans was hired as the head coach of the Houston Texans. Whether you're a longtime Texans fan, a new Texans fan, a Texans fan who drifted off during some tough times, a secret Cowboys fan who works among Texans fans and still enjoys Houston's success, or something else in between, January 31 of 2023 was one of the two or three most important days in the history of the franchise.

Reflect on where things stood 366 days ago: the Texans were coming off a 13-loss season and going through a coaching search for the third straight January. They'd lost 13 the year before that, and another 12 in 2020. Houston ended the 2019 campaign by squandering a 24-0 second quarter lead on the road in the Divisional Round loss at Kansas City.

Ryans return spurred a renaissance on the field--a 10-7 mark to win an AFC South title, and a playoff victory to boot--and off it as well.

You're seeing a lot more Texans gear worn around town these days, and you can trace it directly back to this day a year ago.