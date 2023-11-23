Happy Thanksgiving from the Houston Texans! | Daily Brew

Nov 23, 2023 at 03:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

highbrew

Happy Thanksgiving!

Hopefully you get to spend it the way you'd like.

There's a lot going on, so let's get cracking.

The Texans have been busy the last week or so doing great things for those less fortunate in the Houston area. Check it all out **HERE**.

Tough news yesterday about rookie defensive end Dylan Horton, **who released a statement** through the team. He's going to miss an indefinite amount of time

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans blasted the Jaguars in Week 3. But they've gotten better since, as Joshua Koch writes **HERE**.

One of Stroud's favorite targets is Robert Woods. **He was nominated for a prestigious sportsmanship award yesterday**.

