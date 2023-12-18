Happy Victory Monday! Re-living the Texans triumph over Titans | Daily Brew

Holy cow what a Sunday in Nashville.
The Good Guys prevailed.
So much was stacked against the Texans heading into this game, and things looked pretty bleak when Tennessee took a 13-0 lead. But Houston won, the sun is shining, and a HUGE game with the Browns is on tap for noon on Christmas Eve.
Let's start with quarterback Case Keenum. He was inactive for all but one game this season, but got the start and guided the Texans to a victory. As he said in his postgame press conference yesterday, he's "**built for this**".
Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has the **Big Play Breakdown** from the victory.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer **reflected, as only he can**, on the huge win.
With three games remaining, the Texans remain in playoff contention. **Here's** how it all stacks up.
The Texans Defense swallowed up quarterback Will Levis and the Titans run game after the opening possession. With seven sacks of the rookie, and a 9-yard output by Derrick Henry on 16 carries, **it was a dominant performance**.
Devin 'Motor' Singletary was **terrific** yesterday. 121 yards on the ground, another 49 receiving yards, and his 41-yard catch got the Texans into field goal position in overtime.
Speaking of field goals, welcome back Ka'imi Fairbairn. After missing the last month with an injury, he came back, calmly drilled three field goals in regulation, and then connected on the 54-yard game-winner in overtime. Joshua Koch **wrote about the kicker's big day**.