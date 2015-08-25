Welcome to a Texans live chat presented by Churrascos. Beginning at 10:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 25, chat live with Texans analysts following #HardKnocks. You can submit your questions in the live chat box below.
Live Blog Hard Knocks Live Chat
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.
It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.
On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.
The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.
Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.
After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.
Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.