Heisman winner Henry relishes underdog role

Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy, helped lead Alabama to a national title, and rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.

Yet he's not projected to be a first-round draft selection. He's not even projected to be the first running back off the board. That would be Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Henry had a chance to talk with Elliott during this week's NFL Combine.

"I definitely have respect for him," Henry said Wednesday. "He worked hard to get where he is at this point so I definitely respect him. He's a great player, does a great job."

As for Henry, he's approaching this draft process with the mindset of an underdog.

"You just got to let it fuel you," Henry said. "The only thing you can worry about is what you can control."