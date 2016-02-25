 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Heisman winner Henry relishes underdog role

Feb 25, 2016 at 02:12 AM

Derrick Henry won the Heisman Trophy, helped lead Alabama to a national title, and rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.

Yet he's not projected to be a first-round draft selection. He's not even projected to be the first running back off the board. That would be Ohio State's Ezekiel Elliott. Henry had a chance to talk with Elliott during this week's NFL Combine.

"I definitely have respect for him," Henry said Wednesday. "He worked hard to get where he is at this point so I definitely respect him. He's a great player, does a great job."

 As for Henry, he's approaching this draft process with the mindset of an underdog.

"You just got to let it fuel you," Henry said. "The only thing you can worry about is what you can control."

Many draft analysts have a second-round grade on the 6-2 1/2, 247-pound back. Texans sideline reporter and football analyst John Harris has Henry ranked at No. 27 on the Harris 100.

The wear and tear could be an issue for teams, but it's not for Henry.

"I'm good, I'm healthy, I'm ready to go," he said.

Henry plans to participate in all the Combine drills which begin Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Harris 100

Check out photos of the top 100 players of this year's draft class according to Texans analyst John Harris.

No Title
1 / 102
No Title
2 / 102
No Title
3 / 102
No Title
4 / 102
No Title
5 / 102
No Title
6 / 102
No Title
7 / 102
No Title
8 / 102
No Title
9 / 102
No Title
10 / 102
No Title
11 / 102
No Title
12 / 102
No Title
13 / 102
No Title
14 / 102
No Title
15 / 102
No Title
16 / 102
No Title
17 / 102
No Title
18 / 102
No Title
19 / 102
No Title
20 / 102
No Title
21 / 102
No Title
22 / 102
No Title
23 / 102
No Title
24 / 102
No Title
25 / 102
No Title
26 / 102
No Title
27 / 102
No Title
28 / 102
No Title
29 / 102
No Title
30 / 102
No Title
31 / 102
No Title
32 / 102
No Title
33 / 102
No Title
34 / 102
No Title
35 / 102
No Title
36 / 102
No Title
37 / 102
No Title
38 / 102
No Title
39 / 102
No Title
40 / 102
No Title
41 / 102
No Title
42 / 102
No Title
43 / 102
No Title
44 / 102
No Title
45 / 102
No Title
46 / 102
No Title
47 / 102
No Title
48 / 102
No Title
49 / 102
No Title
50 / 102
No Title
51 / 102
No Title
52 / 102
No Title
53 / 102
No Title
54 / 102
No Title
55 / 102
No Title
56 / 102
No Title
57 / 102
No Title
58 / 102
No Title
59 / 102
No Title
60 / 102
No Title
61 / 102
No Title
62 / 102
No Title
63 / 102
No Title
64 / 102
No Title
65 / 102
No Title
66 / 102
No Title
67 / 102
No Title
68 / 102
No Title
69 / 102
No Title
70 / 102
No Title
71 / 102
No Title
72 / 102
No Title
73 / 102
No Title
74 / 102
No Title
75 / 102
No Title
76 / 102
No Title
77 / 102
No Title
78 / 102
No Title
79 / 102
No Title
80 / 102
No Title
81 / 102
No Title
82 / 102
No Title
83 / 102
No Title
84 / 102
No Title
85 / 102
No Title
86 / 102
No Title
87 / 102
No Title
88 / 102
No Title
89 / 102
No Title
90 / 102
No Title
91 / 102
No Title
92 / 102
No Title
93 / 102
No Title
94 / 102
No Title
95 / 102
No Title
96 / 102
No Title
97 / 102
No Title
98 / 102
No Title
99 / 102
No Title
100 / 102
No Title
101 / 102
No Title
102 / 102
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Meet the Rookie: CB Jermaine Kelly

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans cornerback Jermaine Kelly.

news

Peter Kalambayi used to watch Clowney highlights

Rookie outside linebacker Peter Kalambayi says Jadeveon Clowney has the best highlight tape he has ever seen.

news

Meet the Rookie: OLB Peter Kalambayi

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans rookie outside linebacker, Peter Kalambayi.
news

Meet the Rookie: TE Jordan Thomas

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about rookie tight end Jordan Thomas.

news

OLB Duke Ejiofor returns home to Houston

Outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor grew up a Texans fan and is excited to return home to Houston.
news

Meet the Rookie: OLB Duke Ejiofor

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about the newest Texan, outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor.
news

What Coutee brings to offense, return game

The Texans vision for Coutee may be similar to that of another famous Texas Tech alum, as a slot receiver and returner.
news

Meet the Rookie: WR Keke Coutee

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans fourth-round pick, wide receiver Keke Coutee.
news

TE Jordan Akins: From MLB to the NFL

Tight end Jordan Akins has been drafted in the third rounds of both the MLB and the NFL drafts.

news

Meet the Rookie: TE Jordan Akins

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about the Texans third-round draft pick, tight end Jordan Akins.
news

Meet the Rookie: OL Martinas Rankin

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about rookie offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

news

Reid familiar with Houston highways, Honey Badger

Rookie Justin Reid may be new to the NFL, but he's not new to Houston.
Advertising