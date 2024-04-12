High hopes, O-line thoughts for the Draft and more | Daily Brew

Happy Friday!

We're finally two weeks away from the Texans picking in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have nine picks in all--for now--beginning with the 42nd overall selection. It's a second-rounder.

They also have high expectations for the autumn ahead, and Team Chairman/CEO Cal McNair, along with Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair sat down for an interview with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC. They embrace those high hopes.

Pro Football Hall of Famer John McClain wrote this piece about the Texans and the offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. There's not been a whole lot of chatter about help up front, but McClain explains why there should be.