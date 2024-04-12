High hopes, O-line thoughts for the Draft and more | Daily Brew

Happy Friday!
We're finally two weeks away from the Texans picking in the 2024 NFL Draft.
They have nine picks in all--for now--beginning with the 42nd overall selection. It's a second-rounder.
They also have high expectations for the autumn ahead, and Team Chairman/CEO Cal McNair, along with Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair sat down for an interview with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC. They embrace those high hopes.
Pro Football Hall of Famer John McClain wrote this piece about the Texans and the offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. There's not been a whole lot of chatter about help up front, but McClain explains why there should be.
Speaking of Pro Football Hall of Famers, here's a throwback to the day Andre Johnson became a Houston Texan.
I answered a slew of fan questions yesterday, including some about the Draft plans for the team. You can read it here. If you'd like to send a question in, no sweat. Just click here.
Punter Tommy Townsend joined the team in free agency last month, and here are some facts to know about the 2-time Super Bowl champion.