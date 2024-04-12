 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

High hopes, O-line thoughts for the Draft and more | Daily Brew

Apr 12, 2024 at 10:29 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

highhopesmcnair

Happy Friday!

We're finally two weeks away from the Texans picking in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have nine picks in all--for now--beginning with the 42nd overall selection. It's a second-rounder.

They also have high expectations for the autumn ahead, and Team Chairman/CEO Cal McNair, along with Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair sat down for an interview with Randy McIlvoy of KPRC. They embrace those high hopes.

Pro Football Hall of Famer John McClain wrote this piece about the Texans and the offensive linemen in the NFL Draft. There's not been a whole lot of chatter about help up front, but McClain explains why there should be.

Speaking of Pro Football Hall of Famers, here's a throwback to the day Andre Johnson became a Houston Texan.

I answered a slew of fan questions yesterday, including some about the Draft plans for the team. You can read it here. If you'd like to send a question in, no sweat. Just click here.

Punter Tommy Townsend joined the team in free agency last month, and here are some facts to know about the 2-time Super Bowl champion.

Related Content

news

A 3rd helmet possibility, Andre Johnson on OGs & more | Daily Brew

The NFL will allow teams to wear a third helmet design starting this season, Andre Johnson went 1-on-1 with N.D. Kalu and the Texans 2024 Draft will soon be here. 
news

Trade talk and wide receiver breakdown | Daily Brew

How many Draft weekend trades might the Texans pull off in a couple weeks? That and the state of the wide receivers corps is the subject of today's Daily Brew.
news

Tuesday Tidbits from the Texans | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans creep closer and closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and some youngsters recently got a chance to play Madden 24 against a few players.
news

C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Cody Rhodes and...Sketch  | Daily Brew

Some Houston Texans started working out together, and with a popular streamer. Also, the McNairs have a connection to new WWE champ Cody Rhodes.
news

Let the Good Times Roll | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is riding a high over the most recent bombshell of happiness that came in the form of the Stefon Diggs trade.
news

Wow. | Daily Brew

The busy offseason continues for the Houston Texans, and quarterback C.J. Stroud recently did an interview in a cold tub with actor Kevin Hart.
news

Texans PB&J combos...and prominent re-signings | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans had a pair of productive players re-sign with them, and some peanut butter and jelly combos from the franchise's past were evoked.
news

Dates to know, birthday haircuts and more | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans revealed their offseason conditioning and OTA dates, and receiver/returner Steven Sims, Jr. recently did something generous in the community.
news

Annual Meeting Musings | Daily Brew

Mingling at the NFL Annual Meeting (which everyone calls 'The owners' meetings' as a nickname), I was consistently greeted with comments like 'what a great season for you guys!' They were very welcome and I savored them.
news

Opening Day, fan questions & a national expert sounds off on Texans | Daily Brew

It's Opening Day for the Astros, fans had a lot of questions, and an ESPN personality shared her thoughts on the Texans' chances in 2024.
news

C.J. Stroud udpate, fan questions and McNair chatter | Daily Brew

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is having a fruitful offseason, fans had a slew of questions, and Cal McNair spoke with Texans Voice Marc Vandermeer. 
Advertising