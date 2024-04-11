Workouts info, wide receivers and the NFL Draft | Fans Wanna Know

Carlos Rodriguez: Dear Drew, What jersey number will Diggs be wearing?

DD: He'll be number 1 in 2024. Safety Jimmie Ward, Jr. wore that number last year, and he's switched to 20.

Mark Smolicz: Dear Drew, I'm a supporter from the United Kingdom and followed Houston for over 40 years. I saw the Texans at Wembley Stadium in 2019 and travelled to Houston to watch the game vs Cardinals last fall.

My question is, would the Run and shoot offence used by the Oilers and Warren Moon suit the Texans and C.J.? Kind regards and best wishes to all Texan fans.

DD: Thanks for the longtime support, Mark. I hope we see you at a Texans game soon. You sure took me back with your question. The Run and Shoot Oilers were my team growing up, and I have a lot of fond memories.

You don't see teams rolling with that offense exclusively anymore, but you absolutely see aspects of it in almost every game by every team. When four receivers are on the field, though, the quarterback nowadays is almost exclusively in the shotgun and not under center like the late 1980's and early 1990's version of that offense.

It's always interesting to hear 1989 Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware talk about his experience in that offense. Few ran it better than he did when he was the University of Houston, and one thing he's always emphasized was how much he preferred to be under center and not in the shotgun. He said he didn't have to drop his eyes ever to catch the shotgun snap, and was able to see more defensive movements in the split seconds before the ball was in his hands.