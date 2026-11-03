Houston Police Department Wins 2026 Salute to Service Showdown

The Houston Texans celebrated the brave men and women who protect and serve with the 2nd Annual Salute to Service Showdown, presented in partnership with American National Insurance. Military service members and first responders took over the Houston Methodist Training Center for an action-packed day of competition, teamwork and camaraderie.

Six teams battled for the title, representing the Houston Fire Department, Houston Police Department, Army, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. After a competitive round-robin opening, the top teams advanced to the semifinals, setting the stage for an exciting championship showdown.

Texans Legends Chris Clark, Tim Jamison and Jim Herndon brought their NFL experience to the sidelines, coaching and encouraging teams throughout the day, while the Houston Texans Cheerleaders kept the energy going from start to finish. Cal and Hannah McNair, along with Texans rookies, joined the action for the championship game to cheer on the final teams.