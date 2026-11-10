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Texans and Kroger Deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Houston Families

Nov 10, 2026 at 01:53 PM

Turkey Time with the Texans 2026

Turkey Time with the Texans 2026 Brings 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Houston Families

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
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An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
7 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
9 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.
10 / 10

An image from the November 10th, 2026 Turkey Time with the Texans presented by Kroger at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/HOUSTON TEXANS
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The Houston Texans and Kroger teamed up on Tuesday, November 10 to kick off the holiday season early, giving out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to Houston-area families at the Kroger Gate at Reliant Stadium.

Each family went home with everything they need for a Thanksgiving spread: a turkey plus the classic sides, including canned corn, green beans, boxed stuffing, mac and cheese and cranberry sauce. The goal was simple. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Texans and Kroger wanted to make sure more Houston families have a full table and one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

Texans players and the Lady Texans were on hand to help hand out meals. They greeted guests, loaded up bags and spent time talking with community members throughout the event, getting the holiday season started alongside the fans who make Houston home.

The event is part of the Texans' ongoing work to give back to the city, and the team thanks Kroger for helping make it happen. From the Texans family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving later this month, Houston.

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