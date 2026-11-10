Texans and Kroger Deliver 1,000 Thanksgiving Meals to Houston Families

The Houston Texans and Kroger teamed up on Tuesday, November 10 to kick off the holiday season early, giving out 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to Houston-area families at the Kroger Gate at Reliant Stadium.

Each family went home with everything they need for a Thanksgiving spread: a turkey plus the classic sides, including canned corn, green beans, boxed stuffing, mac and cheese and cranberry sauce. The goal was simple. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Texans and Kroger wanted to make sure more Houston families have a full table and one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

Texans players and the Lady Texans were on hand to help hand out meals. They greeted guests, loaded up bags and spent time talking with community members throughout the event, getting the holiday season started alongside the fans who make Houston home.