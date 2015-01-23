Duane Brown: "It's time to turn it up"

Jan 23, 2015 at 04:32 AM
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Last year, adjusting to new coaching changes and installation of a new playbook took up most of the Texans offseason.

This year will be different.

Duane Brown is ready to build on what the team accomplished under a second offseason with Bill O'Brien and his coaching staff.

"The system, learning a new offense, new coaches, it's not easy," Brown said Thursday. "I think we all did a great job of trying to get acclimated and this year, being that we have a full 16 games under the system, know it pretty well, now it's time to turn it up a notch and really, really learn it like the back of our hands so we're able to play faster."

With seven seasons and three Pro Bowl nods under his belt, the All-Pro left tackle wants to improve his own game as well.

"I know that's something I want to do," Brown said. "I want to be able to play faster, not think so much. That's something I'm looking forward to doing this offseason."

Brown and J.J. Watt will both participate in the 2015 NFL Pro Bowl. Coverage from the University of Phoenix Stadium begins at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

