Duane Brown: "It's time to turn it up"

"The system, learning a new offense, new coaches, it's not easy," Brown said Thursday. "I think we all did a great job of trying to get acclimated and this year, being that we have a full 16 games under the system, know it pretty well, now it's time to turn it up a notch and really, really learn it like the back of our hands so we're able to play faster."

With seven seasons and three Pro Bowl nods under his belt, the All-Pro left tackle wants to improve his own game as well.

"I know that's something I want to do," Brown said. "I want to be able to play faster, not think so much. That's something I'm looking forward to doing this offseason."