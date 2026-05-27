Houston Texans and RODEOHOUSTON Introduce New Premium Seating Experience

HOUSTON – Today, the Houston Texans and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced a curated new premium seating experience coming to Reliant Stadium. Designed for both Texans games and RODEOHOUSTON, this addition offers fans a more refined way to experience two of Houston's most iconic events without sacrificing the energy that defines them. Located within the Club Level, the new seating experience brings together superior sightlines, personalized service and the ease of a private hospitality environment while keeping guests fully immersed in the action, whether it's Texans gameday or Rodeo season.

The new premium offering will debut as H-Town Loge for the 2026 Texans Season. For the 2027 Rodeo season, the same elevated experience will transform into Heritage Club. While each is tailored to its respective event, both deliver an exclusive, world-class hospitality experience, designed to reflect the distinct energy of Texans gameday and RODEOHOUSTON at Reliant Stadium.

"We are excited to introduce H-Town Loge to our collection of premium experiences as it's unlike anything we have ever offered before," said Texans President Mike Tomon. "We designed this experience from the ground up for guests who want every element of gameday to feel intentional. Whether you're hosting your most valued partners or celebrating with your inner circle, H-Town Loge delivers a level of personalized hospitality that raises the bar for what premium means in this city this season and beyond."

"We're always looking for new ways to enhance the guest experience at RODEOHOUSTON while staying true to the energy and tradition people know and love," said President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chris Boleman. "The introduction of the Heritage Club in 2027 offers an exciting new premium option, one that delivers elevated comfort, service and access, while creating a fresh way for our guests to experience the Rodeo."

Each section is designed for small groups of four or eight, featuring lounge-style seating with direct views of the field and arena, integrated in-space televisions and a fully climate-controlled setting. The experience includes elevated, chef-driven food offerings, premium alcohol selections and a dedicated concierge attendant available throughout the experience.

Most experiences include in-seat service, allowing guests to stay engaged in every moment of the event while enjoying a seamless, exquisite level of hospitality. All guests have access to a private adjoining space, giving the flexibility to enjoy their dining experience either from the comfort of their section or in a more open, social setting.

Beyond the premium seating itself, guests will enjoy priority entry through East and West Club entrances, access to private Club Level space and parking accommodations, ensuring a seamless experience from the time guests arrive until they leave.

H-Town Loge and Heritage Club seating is strictly limited by design, offering a level of access reserved for a select audience, including valued clients, key partners or family and friends. The introduction of this new offering further expands both the Texans' and Rodeo's portfolio of premium experiences for their upcoming seasons at Reliant Stadium.

The introduction of H-Town Loge cements the Texans' position as the standard-bearer for premium gameday experiences in the NFL and joins the BMW Lone Star Ballroom and BMW M Club Blue, both of which offer pregame field access, curated hospitality and rare interaction with Texans Legends in an exclusive environment steps away from the field.

For the Rodeo, this new luxury option also complements its other premium spaces, including the Chairman's Club Party Deck, presented by AXS and the Dirt Deck, which is the most exclusive, all-inclusive experience on the dirt providing private waitstaff and access to the exclusive Champions Club presented by Texas Mutual. Other elevated guest experiences include Stage Left, Action Seats and Chute Seats presented by Cheniere. Each provides guests a unique and elevated way to experience RODEOHOUSTON.