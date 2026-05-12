How To Watch and Follow The 2026 NFL Schedule Release

The Houston Texans 2026 schedule will be revealed at 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) on May 14 live on Texans channels and at 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) NFL Network, NFL+, and ESPN2.
The Houston Texans 2026 opponents have been known for months, but now it's time to find out who Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' team will play each week of the season and how many of those games, if any, will be in primetime and during national TV windows.
Texans 2026 Opponents
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Green Bay Packers
Texans Tickets
Single game tickets for 2026 Texans home games will go on sale when the schedule is announced.
Early Schedule Info
The NFL revealed a selection of 2026 matchups, including the International Series featuring nine games in sevens countries.
To be the first to get the Texans schedule, sign up for Texans SMS messaging before May 14, then download or update your Houston Texans app on Apple and Android.