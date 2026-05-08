 Skip to main content
Advertising

VanderBlog: What I'm Watching for Ahead of the 2026 Schedule Release

May 08, 2026 at 02:34 PM
Author Image
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

Things I'll look for when the schedule comes out.

1. The Opener

It's important because it's the next game. And you definitely want to know if it's at home or on the road. The DeMeco Ryans era has kicked off with three straight road openers.

It's often a divisional opponent, but not the Titans. The Texans have opened against the Jags and Colts several times. But never the Titans. Maybe that changes this year.

2. When do we see the Colts!

They are the all-time Texans villains. And even though we've seen phenomenal results against them in the Ryans era (5-1. Wow!), I will never forgive them for going 16-2 against Houston in the Peyton Manning era. This, to me, is always the AFC South matchup to be most concerned with. Except maybe this year because of…

3. The first Jags match up

The Texans split with Jacksonville in 2025, including the 19 point barn-burner comeback. But both teams ran the table in the regular season after that and the Jags hung on to win the division. It's payback time.

4. The Cowboy game

Being the 25th season, the league has a chance to do what's right and put Dallas in Houston on opening day, as they did in 2002. We all know how that turned out and we need to see it again. Let's make it happen, Roger!

5. Primetime Games

Coming off a 12-win season, Houston should see plenty of primetime or 'stand-alone' games (as in a late season Saturday). Dates with Dallas, Buffalo, Baltimore, Philly and Green Bay are prime candidates to get the national spotlight.

6. What's the road situation like

If my wish to have Dallas come here on opening day comes true, that leaves only seven more home games for the season. The NFC gets nine home tilts this year and the Texans have to go to Philly, Washington, Green Bay and AFC stops at Pittsburgh and Cleveland, plus the division.

You want to avoid three road dates in a row. You might also get an international game. I'm less concerned about cold weather possibilities after seeing that this squad took care of business on cold nights in Kansas City and Pittsburgh last year.

____________________

Coaches will tell you that you never know how a schedule will play out. And they're right. Injuries and other issues play a big part in how the games will look when their dates arrive on the schedule. But it's too tempting to not zoom in on the meaning and magnitude of each date on the calendar.

Even though we already know the opponents, it's magical to get the order in which the Texans will play them.

When does this thing come out again?

16x9 (1) 1

Related Content

news

Al-Shaair is Here to Stay

From the moment he walked into the building, the linebacker has been everything the Texans wanted him to be and more.

news

Houston Texans 2026 Draft Picks: Complete List by Round

news

Long-Term Terminator

From the moment he walked into the building, the defensive end has been everything the Texans wanted him to be and more.

news

What RB David Montgomery brings to the Texans | Texans Radio

What does a player like David Montgomery bring to Houston? Texans Radio looks at the veteran running back's skill set, his ability to move the chains, and what the new arrival will bring to H-Town.

news

VanderMock 2.0: Post-Combine Edition

After the NFL Combine, Marc Vandermeer reveals his latest Houston Texans mock draft and predicts who could land in Houston.

news

VanderMock 1.0: Who I'd Draft for the Houston Texans in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Voice of Houston Texans, Marc Vandermeer's first swing at a way-too-early Texans mock draft for 2026: the names he'd take today, the traits he's prioritizing, and why these fits feel real. Read here.

news

Sleeper of the Game | Week 3 at Jaguars

Marc Vandermeer and John Harris pick at least one Sleeper of the Game presented by Mattress Firm

news

Sleeper of the Game | Week 2 vs Buccaneers

Marc Vandermeer and John Harris pick at least one Sleeper of the Game presented by Mattress Firm

news

Sleeper of the Game | Week 1 at Rams

Marc Vandermeer and John Harris pick at least one Sleeper of the Game presented by Mattress Firm

news

Heading for the Mountains: Country Roads, Cooler Temperatures | VanderBlog

'America's Resort,' as they call it, is a great stop for NFL teams looking to beat the heat, bond, and improve.

news

The NFL Combine "officially" begins today | VanderBlog

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer is in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, and on Thursday he broke down what he saw, what he's hearing and a whole lot more in this VanderBlog.

Advertising