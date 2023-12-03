Inactives: TE Dalton Schultz out, but WR Noah Brown back in

For the first time since their Week 10 win at Cincinnati, the Houston Texans will have wide receiver Noah Brown in the fold on offense. But they'll be without tight end Dalton Schultz.
Schultz's hamstring injury prevented him from practicing this week, and he'll be inactive today against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
Brown, meanwhile, missed the previous two games with a knee injury. But in the two games prior to that--against the Buccaneers and at the Bengals--Brown logged more than 150 receiving yards in each contest.
Also back are linebacker Denzel Perryman and safety Jimmie Ward.
- TE Dalton Schultz
- WR Xavier Hutchinson
- *- QB Case Keenum
- RB Mike Boone
- DE Myjai Sanders
- OL Nick Broeker
* - Emergency quarterback. Keenum will wear pads and a uniform, and can enter the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured.
The Texans will kick off against the Broncos inside NRG Stadium at noon CT on CBS and Sports Radio 610.