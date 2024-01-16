It's official: Houston Texans own 23rd overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jan 15, 2024 at 11:10 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As part of a trade with Cleveland in 2022, Houston received each of the Browns' next three first round picks.

Houston thumped Cleveland, 45-14, on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With the conclusion of the Wild Card contests, only eight teams are still alive in the postseason. That means the first 24 slots in the first round are set for this spring, when the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Texans dealt their own 2024 first-rounder to Arizona last year on the first night of the Draft as part of the deal that got them the third overall pick, which they used to select defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.

That first-rounder, which now belongs to the Cardinals, will fall somewhere between 25th and 32nd overall, depending on how far the Texans advance in the postseason.

**Houston will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.**

Below is a list of the eight draft picks the Texans currently own for 2024.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (23RD OVERALL, FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD (FROM PHILADELPHIA)
4TH (FROM CLEVELAND)
4TH
7TH (FROM ARIZONA)
7TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)
7TH

