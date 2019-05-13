J.J. Watt and brothers to host "Ultimate Tag" TV show

J.J. Watt and his brothers are taking a popular playground game to another level.
Watt announced he will be executive producer and host of "Ultimate Tag," a competition-based television show that will air on Fox in early 2020.
Watt, named three-time Defensive Player of the Year, often posts videos of his friendly competitions with younger brothers, T.J. and Derek. Linebacker T.J. Watt is coming off a Pro Bowl season for the Pittsburgh Steelers while fullback Derek enjoyed playoff success last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Watt will also make an appearance in the ESPN docu-series hosted by Peyton Manning, "Peyton's Places," which debuts on July 15 on ESPN +.
Check out the best shots from the 2019 J.J. Watt Charity Classic, which raised over $1 million for the J.J. Watt Foundation, a program that provides after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics.