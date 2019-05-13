J.J. Watt and brothers to host "Ultimate Tag" TV show

May 13, 2019 at 04:39 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

J.J. Watt and his brothers are taking a popular playground game to another level.

Watt announced he will be executive producer and host of "Ultimate Tag," a competition-based television show that will air on Fox in early 2020.

Watt, named three-time Defensive Player of the Year, often posts videos of his friendly competitions with younger brothers, T.J. and Derek. Linebacker T.J. Watt is coming off a Pro Bowl season for the Pittsburgh Steelers while fullback Derek enjoyed playoff success last year with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watt will also make an appearance in the ESPN docu-series hosted by Peyton Manning, "Peyton's Places," which debuts on July 15 on ESPN +.

Photos: 2019 J.J. Watt Charity Classic

Check out the best shots from the 2019 J.J. Watt Charity Classic, which raised over $1 million for the J.J. Watt Foundation, a program that provides after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics.

