Jalen Pitre returns, facing a former team, injury update | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning. They'll host the Steelers this Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are a few nuggets of information that emerged from the practice, the press conferences held by head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the open locker room period with the media as well.

Pitre Returns

Safety Jalen Pitre was back on the practice field with his teammates for the first time since he left the Ravens loss with a chest injury. The Texans team captain was excited to be back and described what it was like to rejoin the rest of the club.

"I felt good," Pitre said. "I'm having fun back out there with my teammates, enjoying the sun. I'm grateful I'm cleared now and just ready to go."

Ryans was also happy to have PItre back in the fold Wednesday.

"He brings great energy to our team, whether he's practicing, whether he's on the sideline," Ryans said. "Jalen is just the epitome of what leadership looks like. He brings it every single day, so we're happy to have him back out there."

In Week 1, the Texans entered the Ravens game without fellow captain and safety Jimmie Ward, and had to adjust again when Pitre left at the half.

Then last week, Ward returned for the Jaguars game, and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. was placed on the injured reserve. With a lot of shuffling in the secondary, Pierce said every defensive back stepped up in his own way.

"Everybody that has gotten their name called has done that," Pitre said. "I'm looking to continue that and help out and contribute to the team as much as I can."

Injury Report

Pitre was on the practice field and listed as a limited participant.

