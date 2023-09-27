Jalen Pitre returns, facing a former team, injury update | 1-Minute Recap

Sep 27, 2023 at 06:31 PM
Drew Dougherty
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

1MINUTEPITRE

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Monday morning. They'll host the Steelers this Sunday at NRG Stadium. Here are a few nuggets of information that emerged from the practice, the press conferences held by head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the open locker room period with the media as well.

Pitre Returns

Safety Jalen Pitre was back on the practice field with his teammates for the first time since he left the Ravens loss with a chest injury. The Texans team captain was excited to be back and described what it was like to rejoin the rest of the club.

"I felt good," Pitre said. "I'm having fun back out there with my teammates, enjoying the sun. I'm grateful I'm cleared now and just ready to go."

Ryans was also happy to have PItre back in the fold Wednesday.

"He brings great energy to our team, whether he's practicing, whether he's on the sideline," Ryans said. "Jalen is just the epitome of what leadership looks like. He brings it every single day, so we're happy to have him back out there."

In Week 1, the Texans entered the Ravens game without fellow captain and safety Jimmie Ward, and had to adjust again when Pitre left at the half.

Then last week, Ward returned for the Jaguars game, and cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. was placed on the injured reserve. With a lot of shuffling in the secondary, Pierce said every defensive back stepped up in his own way.

"Everybody that has gotten their name called has done that," Pitre said. "I'm looking to continue that and help out and contribute to the team as much as I can."

Injury Report

Pitre was on the practice field and listed as a limited participant. For the full injury report from Wednesday, click HERE.

Battle Red Wednesday

The Texans will wear their Battle Red jerseys and helmets on Sunday against Pittsburgh. So today at practice, the entire team wore the red helmets.

Facing a former team

Kendrick Green arrived in Houston via a trade with the Steelers on August 29, played three special teams snaps in Week 1 at Baltimore, and then started at left guard and played every snap the last two weeks.

It's been a rapid change of events for the former Steeler, and after being part of a unit that didn't allow a sack against Jacksonville, Green is thankful he's a Texan.

"I'm super glad I'm here," Green said. "I thank God every day It happened."

Green's looking forward to suiting up against his former teammates.

"They're obviously a good defense," Green said. "I know them pretty well. So it's going to be a good challenge. I'm excited."

Pittsburgher plays hometown team

While Green will square off against his former team, second-year defensive lineman Kurt Hinish will face his hometown team. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Hinish played his high school ball at Central Catholic.

He's already heard from some friends and family back home about the Week 4 showdown and joked about the trash talk he's hearing.

"Everyone's got to flap their gums and talk smack to me," Hinish said. "I probably have some family members rooting against me this week. You know how Steelers fans are. But it's funny. I like it."

