J.J. Watt, Texans Legends to attend Texans vs. Steelers game

The Houston Texans will have a sizeable group of former players in the building when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Week 4 matchup is the Texans Legends Homecoming game presented by Ford. The Texans will also be hoisting J.J. Watt's name into the rafters of NRG Stadium for the Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime. Watt will be third member of the Ring of Honor, joining the Texans late founder Robert C. McNair and All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson.

"It will be a special week here with J.J. [Watt] going into the Ring of Honor," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said. "A guy who is very deserving. You can't think of another player -- him [J.J. Watt] and Andre Johnson are two of the greatest Texans to suit up for us, and so it's important for us to honor those guys – legends who did a lot for the organization, played a lot of winning football here, and for us, we want to mimic what those guys have stood for. They've been leaders in the community. They have, of course, great talent on the field, but just who those two guys are as men – J.J. [Watt] and Andre [Johnson] – to see their names up in the rafters of our stadium, it means a lot."

Nearly 90 former Texans, including Andre Johnson, will be participating in the weekend of festivities leading up to the game. The NFL Legends community is a league-wide initiative to celebrate and connect players who build the game of football to their teams and community. DeMeco Ryans, a member of the Texans Legends community, is looking forward to having his peers and former teammates at the game, with team coming off their first win, a 37-17 victory at Jacksonville.

"So, with the Legends coming back this weekend, it'll be big for us," Ryans said. "We want to make sure that we put out a good outing for our Legends so they can show what the 2023 Houston Texans football team looks like, and we want to do it the right way. Continue to play with a winning mindset, a winning style, a physical brand of football – and we want those guys to be proud of what we do."