J.J. Watt visits Flyers practice

It's well known that hockey holds a special place in J.J. Watt's heart. He grew up playing the sport and has previously said hockey was his first love.
On Friday, Watt got a little taste of the NHL.
The All-Pro defensive end was in Philadelphia last week to have surgery and was able to spend some time with the Flyers.
Watt received his own personalized No. 99 Flyers jersey from general manager Ron Hextall and was welcomed into the locker room with team captain Claude Giroux.
Last June, Watt went back to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he made a surprise appearance and netted a penalty shot at the second annual Blake Geoffrion Hockey Classic, a charity hockey game made up of former Badger greats and current NHL players.
J.J. Watt made a surprise appearance at a charity hockey game at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (David Stluka/UW Badgers)