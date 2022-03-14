Jacques Cesaire's unique Lovie Smith, Texans connections | Daily Brew

Jacques Cesaire has never been a Texan, and he has never coached with Lovie Smith, but Cesaire's connected to both.

The new defensive line coach has been hard at work, along with the rest of the staff, getting to know the personnel for the 2022 campaign. The offseason conditioning program begins in mid-April, and that will be the first time most of the team is together.

Cesaire has met individually with several players up front, including defensive linemen Jon Greenard and Roy Lopez. Smith joked that Cesaire, who spent the past two seasons as a Bills assistant, is a "close cousin" in football coaching terms.

"He has been through the system," Smith said. "The defensive line coach in Buffalo, Eric Washington, was on my staff in Chicago. Eric was with Rod Marinelli, probably the guru of defensive line play. Jacques has been in that system entire time. So, when I interviewed him, it was easy. We spoke the same language right away."