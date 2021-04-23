Justin Reid offers glimpse of a defensive emphasis for 2021

Houston came up with an NFL-worst nine takeaways last season. With just three interceptions in 2020, the Texans were 32nd in the NFL. Only four teams had fewer than the Texans' four fumble recoveries last year as well. Those numbers need to trend upwards, according to Reid, Smith and the rest of the Texans.

"The first thing that Coach Smith came in and said, and he put up on the big presentation during an OTA meeting, was we're going to get the ball," Reid said. "That's been an emphasis in every meeting that they've talked about."