Kareem Jackson, Jadeveon Clowney back at practice

Kareem Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Wednesday after being ruled out for Monday night's game in Cincinnati. Both were limited in their return.
"They looked ok; they looked alright," head coach Bill O'Brien said.
Clowney has been dealing with a back issue suffered on Nov.1 against Tennessee. Jackson has been inactive for the past three games with an ankle injury.
"It's great to be back," Clowney said. "We got a big week coming up. We just need to go out there and have good practices and get ready for the Jets."
The Texans will host the Jets on Sunday in their annual Salute to Service Day game. Kickoff is set for noon CT on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.
Check out the action from the Texans at Bengals Monday Night Football matchup.