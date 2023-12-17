Keenum connects with Brown for crucial score | Week 15

As the game developed in Tennessee, it was apparent that Case Keenum and Noah Brown had early chemistry.
Brown was coming off back-to-back games where he didn't record a reception on seven targets. On Sunday, it was Brown's eighth catch, which was the shortest of the day, that could prove to be the biggest. A three-yard touchdown reception got the Texans into the endzone for the first time and tied the game at 16-16 with 3:03 left to go.
On the scoring drive, Keenum went 5 for 6 for 56 yards and the score.