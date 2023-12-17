Keenum connects with Brown for crucial score | Week 15

Dec 17, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Josh Koch
tdstoryten

As the game developed in Tennessee, it was apparent that Case Keenum and Noah Brown had early chemistry.

Brown was coming off back-to-back games where he didn't record a reception on seven targets. On Sunday, it was Brown's eighth catch, which was the shortest of the day, that could prove to be the biggest. A three-yard touchdown reception got the Texans into the endzone for the first time and tied the game at 16-16 with 3:03 left to go.

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans vs. Titans | Week 15

View the best photos from the Week 15 matchup between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

_ZTR3738
_ZTR3838
ZT1_0006
_ZTR3745
ZT1_1427
231217-khalil
231217-brown
_ZTR4721
_ZTR4725
_ZTR4728
_ZTR4647
_ZTR4811
_ZTR4752
_ZTR4751
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) makes the catch against Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) hits Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) hits Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) celebrates his interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) celebrates his interception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) loses his catch against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) loses his catch against Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) runs against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) runs against Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) works in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) works in the pocket against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) hits Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) hits Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Houston Texans defensive tackle Khalil Davis (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) dives after a run against Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) dives after a run against Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) makes the catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) makes the catch ahead of Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) defends Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs past Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs past Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) tosses the ball to Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) tosses the ball to Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs out of the pocket against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs out of the pocket against Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

_ZTR5041
ZT1_3161
_ZTR4958
_ZTR5039
_ZTR4960
_ZTR4957
_ZTR5034
_ZTR5032
_ZTR5030
_ZTR4890
_ZTR4932
_ZTR4949
_ZTR5028
_ZTR5027
_ZTR5026
_ZTR4756
_ZTR5025
_ZTR4938
_ZTR4937
_ZTR4934
On the scoring drive, Keenum went 5 for 6 for 56 yards and the score.

