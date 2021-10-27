Kids Day on tap for this Sunday's Texans-Rams matchup at NRG Stadium 

It's Halloween and Kids Day this Sunday at NRG Stadium.

The Texans host the Rams at noon CT, and the matchup takes place on Kids Day presented by Texas Children's Hospital.

With Halloween and kids in mind, several events are happening in and around NRG Stadium this gameday.

Fans will be greeted at gates with Halloween music and some spooky décor as they walk through the BULLevard, located on the southeast corner between NRG Stadium and the Astrodome.

TORO will be hosting a Spooktacular Pregame Party from 9:30 AM to noon in the Chevron Kids Corner for TORO's Kids Club Members who have registered, but there will also be face painting and Halloween activities for all kids in attendance – make sure to stop by!

Six children will be featured throughout gameday participating in "Kids Jobs." Spot them helping out as a guest DJ and making special announcements throughout the game including TikTok Stars, The Enky Boys.

At 11:30 AM, the fun will start inside the stadium so get to your seats early!

Kickoff Halloween with the video premiere of this year's Junior Cheerleaders presented by Texas Children's Hospital dancing to a special Halloween-themed performance.

Former Texans DE Travis Johnson will be the Homefield Advantage Team Captain.

The National Anthem will be sung by the Houston Children's Chorus.

TORO and your Houston Texans Cheerleaders have special Halloween performances planned and nothing says spooky season like "Thriller." Brush off your dance moves for the Thriller Dance Cam with your favorite local mascots.

Halftime will feature a special 2021 NFL Mascot of the Year celebration for TORO! Including special appearances by TORO's mascot friends. This is a show you and your family won't want to miss!

Follow along on the Houston Texans Mobile App and Texans Social Media for more details.