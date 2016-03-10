Lamar Miller ready for "new start"

"I just wanted a new start," Miller said. "I feel like with this offense and this organization, I feel like we could do a lot of great things. I just want to be a part of something very special."

Last season, Miller's best performance came against Houston when he recorded over 200 yards from scrimmage (175 rushing, 61 receiving) and a pair of touchdowns. He would have been happy with more opportunities to carry the ball, but his volume of carries maxed out at 20 attempts (Week 13 against Baltimore).

Houston's penchant for running the ball was one of the factors that swayed Miller into signing with the Texans. While the Dolphins ranked last at No. 32 in rushing attempts in 2015 (344), the Texans ranked fifth in the NFL (472) with an average of 29.5 rushing attempts per game.

"I've been following Houston for a while now," Miller said. "I know in this offense, they get their running backs involved. I just wanted to be a part of that. I feel like with my skill set, I can help this offense."

In 2015, Miller rushed for 872 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and added a career-high 47 receptions for 397 yards. The former Hurricanes All-ACC track star brings speed to the Texans offense (he ran a 4.40 at the NFL Combine) and is capable of more, according to General Manager Rick Smith.

"As it relates to Lamar, the one thing you can't coach is speed and I don't want to say that's just all he offers, and all he brings to the table," Smith said. "This guy is a complete running back, and I just think he has a skill set that will allow our creative coaches to utilize him in a way that hopefully is a threat to defenses."