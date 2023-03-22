Laremy Tunsil thinks Texans "on a rise" | Daily Brew

Mar 22, 2023 at 04:01 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Laremy Tunsil likes where the Texans are headed.

The Pro Bowl left tackle recently signed a contract extension with the team. He met with the media on Wednesday afternoon inside NRG Stadium. Tunsil's enthused about the direction of the franchise.

"This organization is on a rise, especially getting a guy like DeMeco Ryans in this building," Tunsil said. "He's a young, energy guy, younger coach, and he was actually a player here too. So getting a guy like that coming into the building means a lot. We're trying to get things turned around."

The new head coach is a fan of Tunsil's, and glad he'll have the 8-year veteran helping lead the offense.

"Laremy is one of the top tackles in this league," Ryans said. "Very athletic guy, dependable guy."

Tunsil stuck with the Texans, but he has several new teammates who've signed with the club over the last week. Those free agency additions, combined with the promise of General Manager Nick Caserio having a dozen picks in next month's NFL Draft, have Tunsil amped for the future.

"He's cooking right now," Tunsil said. "He's really cooking. He's got some great players coming into the locker room to also contribute to the team and help them win."

Tunsil, who came to the Texans via trade in 2019, has been selected to three Pro Bowls in his time here. He was named a team captain midway through the 2022 campaign, and said Wednesday he's embraced his role as a "mentor" for some of the younger players on the squad.

Tunsil and the Texans can begin the official offseason conditioning program on Monday, April 3.

