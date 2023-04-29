LB Henry To'oto'o reunited with Alabama best friend, Texans LB Christian Harris

After taking an Alabama linebacker in 2022, the Texans did so again in 2023 and selected Henry To'oTo'o in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
At 167th overall, To'oTo'o is reunited with former Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie, III, and defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. But he's also back with one of his best friends, Christian Harris, who was a second-rounder for Houston last spring.
"We were best friends in college," To'oTo'o said. "Everywhere Christian went, I went. Everywhere I went, Christian went. Being able to reunite with him and Will and Metchie is a blessing."
At 6-1, 227 pounds, To'oTo'o rang up a combined 205 tackles the last two seasons for Alabama at the middle linebacker position. He transferred to Tuscaloosa after two years at Tennessee. To'oto'o was surprised when the Texans called him, and didn't expect to head to Houston.
"I didn't talk to them a lot," To'oTo'o said. "I had an informal meeting with them, had a Zoom with them. But it wasn't nothing crazy."
To'oto'o was an All-SEC performer in 2022, and was thrilled to get the call from Houston.
"Indescribable," To'oTo'o said. "We've been waiting so long. We're happy, proud, super-excited. Everybody's smiling and it's a big stress reliever."
To'oTo'o was the fifth player selected by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.