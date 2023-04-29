LB Henry To'oto'o reunited with Alabama best friend, Texans LB Christian Harris

At 6-1, 227 pounds, To'oTo'o rang up a combined 205 tackles the last two seasons for Alabama at the middle linebacker position. He transferred to Tuscaloosa after two years at Tennessee. To'oto'o was surprised when the Texans called him, and didn't expect to head to Houston.

"I didn't talk to them a lot," To'oTo'o said. "I had an informal meeting with them, had a Zoom with them. But it wasn't nothing crazy."

To'oto'o was an All-SEC performer in 2022, and was thrilled to get the call from Houston.

"Indescribable," To'oTo'o said. "We've been waiting so long. We're happy, proud, super-excited. Everybody's smiling and it's a big stress reliever."