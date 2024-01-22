Locker cleanout Monday is here | Daily Brew

It's locker cleanout day.
A day that sucks.
The Texans season ended on Saturday in Baltimore with the 34-10 loss to the Ravens. The team flew back Saturday night, got back early Sunday morning, and had yesterday off.
Today, though, they come back in for a last team meeting, 1-on-1's with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and their position coaches, and to clean out their lockers and say their goodbyes.
Ryans will have a press conference in the 9 o'clock hour and some players will be available to the media after that.
Many will return for what promises to be a bright 2024 campaign. Many will move on to other teams. Some have played their final snaps of professional football.
Houston won't gather together as a team again for another three months, when the offseason conditioning program gets going in mid-April.
No matter what, with 10 regular season victories, another one in the playoffs, and a dynamic head coach/quarterback combination in Ryans and C.J. Stroud, a **standard has been set** for the years to come.
Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer put things in pretty good perspective **HERE**.
As Vandy pointed out, the Ravens won on Saturday DESPITE allowing a special teams touchdown, not sacking Stroud, not getting a takeaway, and only throwing for 152 yards. Baltimore looks like an historically great bunch, and will get the Chiefs at home this Sunday for the AFC Championship game. Here's a little more on Fort Bend Travis High School star and Texans receiver Steven Sims, Jr., who scored Houston's lone touchdown on a helluva punt return.
Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle has a column **HERE** on the changed trajectory of the Texans.
Jonathan Alexander, also of the Houston Chronicle, has '6 questions facing the Texans this offseason' **HERE**.
We'll have more later today from the press conferences and open locker room, and much more throughout the offseason.