Locker cleanout Monday is here | Daily Brew

It's locker cleanout day.

A day that sucks.

The Texans season ended on Saturday in Baltimore with the 34-10 loss to the Ravens. The team flew back Saturday night, got back early Sunday morning, and had yesterday off.

Today, though, they come back in for a last team meeting, 1-on-1's with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and their position coaches, and to clean out their lockers and say their goodbyes.

Ryans will have a press conference in the 9 o'clock hour and some players will be available to the media after that.

Many will return for what promises to be a bright 2024 campaign. Many will move on to other teams. Some have played their final snaps of professional football.

Houston won't gather together as a team again for another three months, when the offseason conditioning program gets going in mid-April.