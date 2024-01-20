Steven Sims Jr. high-steps into endzone after 67-yard punt return touchdown | AFC Divisional Round

What a week it's been for Steven Sims Jr.
Sims started the week on the Texans practice squad. Was elevated to the active roster on Tuesday and then on Saturday was high-stepping into the endzone after a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
With 4:17 left in the second quarter, the former Kansas Jayhawk awaited a punt from the Ravens. Sims caught the ball at the Texans 33, worked his way to his right before seeing a seam up the middle and taking off.
Sims broke a tackle and went the rest of the way untouched for his first career punt return for a touchdown. Sims finished the last few yards by high-stepping his way into the endzone to tie the game at 10-10 in the AFC Divisional Round showdown.