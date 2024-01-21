VanderBlog: Season Ends, '24 Begins | AFC Divisional Round

It's suddenly the 2024 campaign. The Texans will look to defend their AFC South title and somehow earn the right to play this kind of game at home.

The schedule is peppered with marquee matchups with the Ravens, Bears, Lions, Bills and Dolphins at NRG Stadium. And tilts at Green Bay, Minnesota, the Jets, Patriots, and Chiefs highlight the road schedule.

There's a truckload of cap space and Cleveland's first round pick to utilize as well, as the Texans look to improve the roster.

For now, we reflect, feel it, and appreciate the 2023 season. We'll never forget the moments – the dominant wins over Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. The last second victories at Cincinnati and Tennessee. The playoff-clincher at Indy. And the playoff victory over Cleveland.