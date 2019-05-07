Meet FB Cullen Gillaspia

Here are five things you need to know about fullback Cullen Gillaspia, the Texans 2019 seventh-round draft pick (220th overall):
Name: FB Cullen Gillaspia
School: Texas A&M
Position: Fullback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 235
Hometown: Katy, Texas
1. Cullen Gillaspia served as Texas A&M's 12th Man in every game in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and is the first 12th Man to get drafted in the NFL Draft. The 12th Man tradition is one where a walk-on special teams player wears the No. 12 jersey to represent the entire student body.
2. After a position switch to fullback in 2018, his touchdown in the Aggie's Gator Bowl win was the first time a 12th Man had ever scored an offensive touchdown.
3. The Houston native served as vice president of the student body at Katy Taylor High School.
4. His nickname at Texas A&M was Gilly.
5. Gilly is a Game of Thrones fan.
With their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Texans took Texas A&M fullback/special teams ace Cullen Gillaspia in the 7th round at 220th overall. (via AP Images)