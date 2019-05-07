Meet FB Cullen Gillaspia

May 07, 2019 at 01:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Here are five things you need to know about fullback Cullen Gillaspia, the Texans 2019 seventh-round draft pick (220th overall):

Name: FB Cullen Gillaspia

School: Texas A&M

Position: Fullback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 235

Hometown: Katy, Texas

1. Cullen Gillaspia served as Texas A&M's 12th Man in every game in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and is the first 12th Man to get drafted in the NFL Draft. The 12th Man tradition is one where a walk-on special teams player wears the No. 12 jersey to represent the entire student body.

2. After a position switch to fullback in 2018, his touchdown in the Aggie's Gator Bowl win was the first time a 12th Man had ever scored an offensive touchdown.

3. The Houston native served as vice president of the student body at Katy Taylor High School. 

4. His nickname at Texas A&M was Gilly.

5. Gilly is a Game of Thrones fan.

Photos: 7th round FB Cullen Gillaspia

With their final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Texans took Texas A&M fullback/special teams ace Cullen Gillaspia in the 7th round at 220th overall. (via AP Images)

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia celebrates after causing a fumble by Tennessee on a kickoff return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
1 / 5

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia celebrates after causing a fumble by Tennessee on a kickoff return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia (12) celebrates after blocking a punt in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Alabama won 27-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2 / 5

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia (12) celebrates after blocking a punt in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Alabama won 27-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia (12) celebrates after blocking a punt for in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Alabama won 27-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 / 5

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia (12) celebrates after blocking a punt for in the end zone for a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in College Station, Texas. Alabama won 27-19. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia smiles after climbing from a NASCAR race car during an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Concord, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Wake Forest faces Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
4 / 5

Texas A&M's Cullen Gillaspia smiles after climbing from a NASCAR race car during an event at Charlotte Motor Speedway before the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Concord, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. Wake Forest faces Texas A&M in the Belk Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Texas A&M fullback Cullen Gillaspia (12) leads the Aggies on to the field against Clemson before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
5 / 5

Texas A&M fullback Cullen Gillaspia (12) leads the Aggies on to the field against Clemson before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising