Mock Draft 2.0: Corner Market?

Feb 13, 2015 at 11:58 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Combine is next week, so it's the perfect time to update the Mock Draft Survey.

Several writers have updated their 2015 Mocks, and a few others submitted their first of the winter.

Cornerback was the most popular projection with six of the 27 analysts choosing that spot. In Mock Draft Survey, 1.0, defensive line was the most popular position picked. Michigan State corner Trae Waynes was the most selected player, with four analysts pegging the Spartan to Houston with the 16th overall pick.

Pick breakdown (27 mocks)

CB: 6 (22%)
OT: 5 (19%)
LB: 4 (15%)
DL: 3 (11%)
TE: 3 (11%)
WR, RB, S each with 2 apiece for 7% each

Who do YOU think should be the pick? Let us know in the comments below.


Leave your input in the comments section below.

Website (Writer)PickLatest MockLast Mock
ESPN.com (Mel Kiper)OL Ereck Flowers, Miami (FL)Feb. 111/15: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
ESPN.com (Todd McShay)OL Andrus Peat, StanfordFeb. 512/17: WR Devante Parker, Louisville
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)OT Andrus Peat, StanfordJan. 14N/A
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)WR Devante Parker, LouisvilleJan. 19N/A
NFL.com (Brian Baldinger)N/A
NFL.com (Charles Davis)RB Todd Gurley, GeorgiaFeb. 10N/A
NFL.com (Matt Smith)N/A
NFL.com (Chase Goodbread)N/A
NFL.com (Mike Huguenin)N/A
NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)LB Bud Dupree, KentuckyFeb. 5N/A
SportsIllustrated.com (Chris Burke)LB Vic Beasley, ClemsonFeb. 51/14: TE Maxx Williams, Minnesota
CBSSports.com (Rob Rang)S Landon Collins, AlabamaFeb. 91/20: DT Danny Shelton, Washington
CBSSports.com (Dane Brugler)CB Trae Waynes, Michigan StateFeb. 91/20: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
CBSSports.com (Pete Prisco)N/A
CBSSports.com (Pat Kirwan)LB Shaq Thompson, WashingtonFeb. 11N/A
CBSSports.com (Will Brinson)N/A
SportsIllustrated.com (Doug Farrar)N/A
SportsIllustrated.com (Don Banks)N/A
Bleacher Report (Matt Miller)CB Marcus Peters, WashingtonDec. 30N/A
Josh Norris (Rotoworld/NBC Sports)C Cameron Erving, Florida StateFeb. 2
Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm)WR Dorial Green-Beckham, OklahomaDec. 4N/A
FOXSports.com (Peter Schrager)DT Jordan Phillips, OklahomaFeb. 91/21: DT Danny Shelton, Washington
Bleacher Report (Tyler Conway)TE Maxx Wlliams, MinnesotaJan. 16N/A
Optimum Scouting (Eric Galko)

TE Devin Funchess, MichiganJan. 271/5: DT Eddie Goldman, Florida StateBleacher Report (Tim Daniels)

OL La'El Collins, LSUFeb. 41/21: QB Brett Hundley, UCLABleacher Report (Donald Wood)

TE Max Williams, MinnesotaFeb. 1112/30: OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&MBleacher Report (Matt Fitzgerald)

CB Trae Waynes, Michigan StateJan. 17N/ABleacher Report (R. Cory Smith)SS Landon Collins, AlabamaFeb. 71/8: SS Landon Collins, AlabamaBleacher Report (Tim Keeney)CB Trae Waynes, Michigan StateFeb. 812/31: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan StateNFL Spin Zone (Ben Carter)DT Danny Shelton, WashingtonJan. 221/22: DT Danny Shelton, WashingtonOurLads.com

CB Ladarius Gunter, Miami, FLFeb. 10N/AWalterFootball.com

RB Todd Gurley, GeorgiaFeb. 111/21: RB Todd Gurley, GeorgiaSB Nation (Dan Kadar)

LB Shaq Thompson, WashingtonFeb. 91/19: LB Eric Kendricks, UCLADraftCountdown.com (Scott Wright)CB Trae Waynes, Michigan StateJan. 30N/A

DraftTek.comDT Malcom Brown, TexasFeb. 111/22: DT Danny Shelton, WashingtonChron.com (John McClain)N/A

 Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Meet the Rookie: CB Jermaine Kelly

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans cornerback Jermaine Kelly.

news

Peter Kalambayi used to watch Clowney highlights

Rookie outside linebacker Peter Kalambayi says Jadeveon Clowney has the best highlight tape he has ever seen.

news

Meet the Rookie: OLB Peter Kalambayi

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans rookie outside linebacker, Peter Kalambayi.

news

Meet the Rookie: TE Jordan Thomas

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about rookie tight end Jordan Thomas.

news

OLB Duke Ejiofor returns home to Houston

Outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor grew up a Texans fan and is excited to return home to Houston.

news

Meet the Rookie: OLB Duke Ejiofor

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about the newest Texan, outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor.

news

What Coutee brings to offense, return game

The Texans vision for Coutee may be similar to that of another famous Texas Tech alum, as a slot receiver and returner.

news

Meet the Rookie: WR Keke Coutee

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about Texans fourth-round pick, wide receiver Keke Coutee.

news

TE Jordan Akins: From MLB to the NFL

Tight end Jordan Akins has been drafted in the third rounds of both the MLB and the NFL drafts.

news

Meet the Rookie: TE Jordan Akins

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about the Texans third-round draft pick, tight end Jordan Akins.

news

Meet the Rookie: OL Martinas Rankin

Here's a quick checklist of what you need to know about rookie offensive lineman Martinas Rankin.

news

Reid familiar with Houston highways, Honey Badger

Rookie Justin Reid may be new to the NFL, but he's not new to Houston.

Advertising