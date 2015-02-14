Mock Draft 2.0: Corner Market?

The Combine is next week, so it's the perfect time to update the Mock Draft Survey.

Several writers have updated their 2015 Mocks, and a few others submitted their first of the winter.

Cornerback was the most popular projection with six of the 27 analysts choosing that spot. In Mock Draft Survey, 1.0, defensive line was the most popular position picked. Michigan State corner Trae Waynes was the most selected player, with four analysts pegging the Spartan to Houston with the 16th overall pick.

Pick breakdown (27 mocks)



CB: 6 (22%)

OT: 5 (19%)

LB: 4 (15%)

DL: 3 (11%)

TE: 3 (11%)

WR, RB, S each with 2 apiece for 7% each

Who do YOU think should be the pick? Let us know in the comments below.





TE Devin Funchess, Michigan Jan. 27 1/5: DT Eddie Goldman, Florida State Bleacher Report (Tim Daniels)

OL La'El Collins, LSU Feb. 4 1/21: QB Brett Hundley, UCLA Bleacher Report (Donald Wood)

TE Max Williams, Minnesota Feb. 11 12/30: OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M Bleacher Report (Matt Fitzgerald)

CB Ladarius Gunter, Miami, FL Feb. 10 N/A WalterFootball.com

RB Todd Gurley, Georgia Feb. 11 1/21: RB Todd Gurley, Georgia SB Nation (Dan Kadar)

LB Shaq Thompson, Washington Feb. 9 1/19: LB Eric Kendricks, UCLA DraftCountdown.com (Scott Wright) CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State Jan. 30 N/A