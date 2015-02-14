Mock Draft 2.0: Corner Market?

The Combine is next week, so it's the perfect time to update the Mock Draft Survey.
Several writers have updated their 2015 Mocks, and a few others submitted their first of the winter.
Cornerback was the most popular projection with six of the 27 analysts choosing that spot. In Mock Draft Survey, 1.0, defensive line was the most popular position picked. Michigan State corner Trae Waynes was the most selected player, with four analysts pegging the Spartan to Houston with the 16th overall pick.
Pick breakdown (27 mocks)
CB: 6 (22%)
OT: 5 (19%)
LB: 4 (15%)
DL: 3 (11%)
TE: 3 (11%)
WR, RB, S each with 2 apiece for 7% each
Who do YOU think should be the pick? Let us know in the comments below.
|Website (Writer)
|Pick
|Latest Mock
|Last Mock
|ESPN.com (Mel Kiper)
|OL Ereck Flowers, Miami (FL)
|Feb. 11
|1/15: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
|ESPN.com (Todd McShay)
|OL Andrus Peat, Stanford
|Feb. 5
|12/17: WR Devante Parker, Louisville
|NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)
|OT Andrus Peat, Stanford
|Jan. 14
|NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)
|WR Devante Parker, Louisville
|Jan. 19
|NFL.com (Brian Baldinger)
|NFL.com (Charles Davis)
|RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
|Feb. 10
|NFL.com (Matt Smith)
|NFL.com (Chase Goodbread)
|NFL.com (Mike Huguenin)
|N/A
|NFL.com (Lance Zierlein)
|LB Bud Dupree, Kentucky
|Feb. 5
|SportsIllustrated.com (Chris Burke)
|LB Vic Beasley, Clemson
|Feb. 5
|1/14: TE Maxx Williams, Minnesota
|CBSSports.com (Rob Rang)
|S Landon Collins, Alabama
|Feb. 9
|1/20: DT Danny Shelton, Washington
|CBSSports.com (Dane Brugler)
|CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
|Feb. 9
|1/20: CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
|CBSSports.com (Pete Prisco)
|CBSSports.com (Pat Kirwan)
|LB Shaq Thompson, Washington
|Feb. 11
|CBSSports.com (Will Brinson)
|SportsIllustrated.com (Doug Farrar)
|SportsIllustrated.com (Don Banks)
|Bleacher Report (Matt Miller)
|CB Marcus Peters, Washington
|Dec. 30
|Josh Norris (Rotoworld/NBC Sports)
|C Cameron Erving, Florida State
|Feb. 2
|Yahoo! Sports (Eric Edholm)
|WR Dorial Green-Beckham, Oklahoma
|Dec. 4
|FOXSports.com (Peter Schrager)
|DT Jordan Phillips, Oklahoma
|Feb. 9
|1/21: DT Danny Shelton, Washington
|Bleacher Report (Tyler Conway)
|TE Maxx Wlliams, Minnesota
|Jan. 16
|Optimum Scouting (Eric Galko)
TE Devin Funchess, Michigan
OL La'El Collins, LSU
TE Max Williams, Minnesota
CB Trae Waynes, Michigan State
CB Ladarius Gunter, Miami, FL
RB Todd Gurley, Georgia
LB Shaq Thompson, Washington