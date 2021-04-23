Mock Draft Survey 4.0: 1 week out, still no agreement

One week from tonight the Texans will be on the clock with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The experts are all over the proverbial map on who will be Houston's choice.

The 2019 deal to acquire Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the Texans without a first and second round pick in this year's Draft, so Houston's first choice is in the third round at 67th overall. It's one of eight selections in this year's Draft.

Hundreds of mock drafts predicting the first round order are bouncing around the internet. Far fewer, though, have 3-round predictions. So we gathered up the most prominent multi-round mocks and tried to get a read on who the Texans might take. Only two players, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and North Carolina receiver Dyami Brown, were mocked to the Texans by more than one expert.

Six experts think the Texans will go with an offensive player, while five said defense will be the choice.