Mock Draft Survey 4.0: 1 week out, still no agreement

Apr 23, 2021 at 02:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

MOCK DRAFT SURVEY, 1.0 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY, 2.0 | MOCK DRAFT SURVEY, 3.0

One week from tonight the Texans will be on the clock with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The experts are all over the proverbial map on who will be Houston's choice.

The 2019 deal to acquire Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the Texans without a first and second round pick in this year's Draft, so Houston's first choice is in the third round at 67th overall. It's one of eight selections in this year's Draft.

Hundreds of mock drafts predicting the first round order are bouncing around the internet. Far fewer, though, have 3-round predictions. So we gathered up the most prominent multi-round mocks and tried to get a read on who the Texans might take. Only two players, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and North Carolina receiver Dyami Brown, were mocked to the Texans by more than one expert.

Six experts think the Texans will go with an offensive player, while five said defense will be the choice.

We'll have a final Mock Draft Survey for 2021 late next week.

Table inside Article
PUBLICATION PLAYER LAST UPDATED
HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JOHN MCCLAIN) DT MILTON WILLIAMS, LOUISIANA TECH 4/22/2021
CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO) QB KYLE TRASK, FLORIDA 4/22/2021
CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON) WR DYAMI BROWN, NORTH CAROLINA 4/22/2021
DRAFTEK OL BEN CLEVELAND, GEORGIA 4/21/2021
ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.) WR D'WAYNE ESKRIDGE, WESTERN MICHIGAN 4/20/2021
THE DRAFT NETWORK (TREVOR SIKKEMA) CB TYSON CAMPBELL, GEORGIA 4/16/2021
THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER) WR DYAMI BROWN, NORTH CAROLINA 4/16/2021
FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG) QB KELLEN MOND, TEXAS A&M 4/15/2021
CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) DT DAVIYON NIXON, IOWA 4/9/2021
THE DRAFT NETWORK (BRENTLEY WEISSMAN) DT DAVIYON NIXON, IOWA 4/9/2021
NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) LB JABRIL COX, LSU 3/25/2021

