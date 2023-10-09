Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

Sunday was a bummer in Atlanta.
The Texans scrapped with the Falcons, took a lead into the half, gave it up, and then scored with 1:49 remaining in regulation to go on top. Atlanta's offense made plays of their own, though, and Houston's now 2-3, with the Saints coming to town on Sunday.
Let's slug down some Columbus Day coffee and check out a few things concerning our favorite football team.
Team Analyst/Radio sideline reporter John Harris has THIS big play breakdown about yesterday.
Now, it's on to the Saints.
C.J. Stroud continues to throw passes...and not get intercepted. He's now tossed seven touchdowns with zero picks in five career games. That's 186 attempts without an interception, and he surpassed the record Dallas' Dak Prescott previously held.
Rob Maaddii of the Associated Press has this writeup on Stroud and the silliness that sometimes arises during the pre-Draft process.
Dalton Schultz made some plays yesterday. For the second week in a row he had a fourth quarter scoring grab. Odd note: he's the only Texan this season to catch a touchdown pass from two different players: Stroud yesterday, and Devin Singletary last week against Pittsburgh.
Final note: Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a gem. Here's the walk the Texans took from the locker room to the field yesterday.