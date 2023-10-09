Moving on...and history made  | Daily Brew

Oct 09, 2023 at 10:34 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Sunday was a bummer in Atlanta.

The Texans scrapped with the Falcons, took a lead into the half, gave it up, and then scored with 1:49 remaining in regulation to go on top. Atlanta's offense made plays of their own, though, and Houston's now 2-3, with the Saints coming to town on Sunday.

Let's slug down some Columbus Day coffee and check out a few things concerning our favorite football team.

Team Analyst/Radio sideline reporter John Harris has THIS big play breakdown about yesterday.

Now, it's on to the Saints.

C.J. Stroud continues to throw passes...and not get intercepted. He's now tossed seven touchdowns with zero picks in five career games. That's 186 attempts without an interception, and he surpassed the record Dallas' Dak Prescott previously held.

Rob Maaddii of the Associated Press has this writeup on Stroud and the silliness that sometimes arises during the pre-Draft process.

Dalton Schultz made some plays yesterday. For the second week in a row he had a fourth quarter scoring grab. Odd note: he's the only Texan this season to catch a touchdown pass from two different players: Stroud yesterday, and Devin Singletary last week against Pittsburgh.

Final note: Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a gem. Here's the walk the Texans took from the locker room to the field yesterday.

Related Content

news

Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Celebrate the founding of the Houston Texans by reading this Daily Brew about some things the organization has planned for the anniversary.
news

Five Texans on the All-Rookie team so far, DeMeco's impact, AFC Power rankings | Daily Brew

The Texans rookies get some national attention, DeMeco Ryans' impact, plus how did the past two wins have Houston moving up in the AFC power rankings. 
news

Back at it...with the Atlanta Falcons waiting | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans return to work on Wednesday to get ready for the Atlanta Falcons. Here's a recap of some Texans news nuggets to get your day going.
news

C.J. Stroud's birthday, winning moments, Mean Girls | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a history-making QB that turns 22 today and are coming off back-to-back wins in four-way tie in the AFC South.
news

Start to finish domination & J.J. Watt's Day | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans ran away with their second straight victory of the season, and J.J. Watt's brilliant career was celebrated with his Ring of Honor induction.
news

J.J., C.J., Tank and Terrible Towels | Daily Brew

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer chimes in with his thoughts on one of the most important regular season games in recent memory.
news

J.J. Watt's letter to H-Town, C.J. Stroud praise, Swift-Kelce parody | Daily Brew

J.J. Watt writes a letter to Houston and the fans, C.J. Stroud is getting a lot of attention and who doesn't love a good parody song?
news

Battle Red Alert &  T.J. Watt's..."obscure"...memory of J.J.| Daily Brew

The Texans are wearing the Battle Red helmets and jerseys this Sunday, T.J. Watt has an "obscure" memory of his brother, and much more.
news

DeMeco Ryans named GMFB's "Coach of the Week," Watt's return | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryan is named GMFB's "Coach of the Week" after his first win as head coach, the biggest moments from Week 3, plus J.J. Watt Week is here.
news

Victory Monday! Shout outs after a Texans win | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in Jacksonville, and here's the roundup of what made it happen.
news

QB health, a classic and a TV convo | Daily Brew

Marc Vandermeer breaks down the week heading into the Jacksonville with top memories, top stories and what the Jaguars are saying.
Advertising