Nick Caserio Discusses Texans Draft Strategy | Daily Brew

"Realistically, the grade that we assign to that player, you're probably saying by the second year, 'Here's what we think it's going to be,'" Caserio said. "Let's say you think, 'Okay, No. 62 is a third tackle or swing tackle with potential to be a starter. If you evaluate that player, when you draft him, wherever you draft him, the expectation is going to be able to perform at that level, wherever that is, hopefully by the second year. Stack the board vertically, put the players accordingly, and then we'll work horizontally and we'll go across positions and say, 'Okay, what player makes the most sense when we have the opportunity to pick?'"

He was quick to point out that "it's not necessarily about specific players, it's just about finding the right fit for what we're trying to do."

Caserio, who engineered multiple trades during last year's draft, might be willing to deal the third overall selection, or any of the 10 total picks.

"We'll look at everything," Caserio said. "Again, it goes back to what are you moving away from and what would you get in return. You always have to be prepared to pick a player regardless of position. We'll be ready to pick a player whenever that is."