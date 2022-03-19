Texans now have 5 picks in Top 80 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Texans have more ammo for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Houston agreed to trade QB Deshaun Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Browns for Cleveland's first-rounders this year, next year and in 2024. The Texans also would receive the Browns third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2024.
With the agreed-upon deal, the Texans now have 10 selections in the 2022 Draft. They own the third overall selection and the 13th overall selection from Cleveland. Those two picks, along with their second-round selection at 37th overall, their third-rounder at 67th and the Saints' third-round pick at 80th, give them five picks in the Top 80 overall.
|ROUND
|OVERALL PICK
|1ST
|3
|1ST (CLEVELAND)
|13
|2ND
|37
|3RD
|68
|3RD (NEW ORLEANS)
|80
|4TH
|108
|6TH
|183
|6TH (GREEN BAY)
|205
|6TH (SAN FRANCISCO THROUGH NEW YORK JETS)
|207
|7TH (DALLAS)
|245
The prognosticators are divided on who the Texans might take third overall. General Manager Nick Caserio said in January that whether or not the Texans actually stay at third overall is a "whole separate discussion."
On Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith and some members of the team's scouting staff attended the Wolverines' Pro Day. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was one of several University of Michigan standouts who went through drills.
The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.