Michigan Man: Lovie Smith, Texans at Wolverines Pro Day

Lovie Smith's college tour continued on Friday.
The Texans Head Coach, along with other members of the club's scouting and personnel staff, attended the University of Michigan's Pro Day in Ann Arbor.
The marquee star for the Wolverines is defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who racked up 14 sacks last season for the Big Ten champions. Several mock drafts have Hutchinson falling to the Texans at third overall in this year's NFL Draft. Many more have the Jacksonville Jaguars snagging him with the first pick.
Smith was at the University of Georgia's Pro Day on Wednesday in Athens, Georgia.
The Texans took a Wolverine last year in the draft, as wide receiver Nico Collins was a third round choice at 89th overall. As a rookie last fall, Collins caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. He's also the third Michigan product drafted by the franchise. In 2003, the Texans snared a pair of Wolverines in the draft, selecting tight end Bennie Joppru in the second round and quarterback Drew Henson in the sixth.
Smith is a big fan of draft preparation, from the college all star games, to the NFL Scouting Combine, interviews and Pro Days. He and the Texans currently own nine draft picks in 2022, and the first round begins Thursday, April 28 in Las Vegas.
