Michigan Man: Lovie Smith, Texans at Wolverines Pro Day

The Texans took a Wolverine last year in the draft, as wide receiver Nico Collins was a third round choice at 89th overall. As a rookie last fall, Collins caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. He's also the third Michigan product drafted by the franchise. In 2003, the Texans snared a pair of Wolverines in the draft, selecting tight end Bennie Joppru in the second round and quarterback Drew Henson in the sixth.