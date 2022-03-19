Moving Forward | Vandermeer's View

A fourteen month long odyssey for this franchise is coming to an end as the Texans announced a trade agreement to send Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

While football-wise it's been difficult for all parties, the very serious allegations in the 22 civil lawsuits the quarterback is facing remain a huge issue and should not be understated. But we'll focus on the gridiron in this space.

It's only the second trade in the history of the league that involved at least three first-round draft picks for a player. Nick Caserio will be able to cash in on the Texans number three overall pick in the draft and pick 13, previously belonging to the Browns.

The Twitter debates on what the comp is beyond the three first-rounders is like arguing over side dishes at a steakhouse. The three ones are N.Y. Strip, medium, with the Oscar topping (my fave, you might have yours). The sides are nice, but the main course is what counts.

The Texans are in a good spot with the equivalent of two NFL lottery picks that will be put to good use in 40 days. More good news is that they don't have to reach on a quarterback because Davis Mills played well down the stretch of '21 and is eager to take the next step this season.