O'Brien on Mallett: "We'd like to have him back"

"We'd like to have him back in Houston," O'Brien said.

Mallett is an unrestricted free agent, and he started a pair of games for the Texans in November. He helped lead the Texans to a road victory over the Browns in Week 11. Seven days later, while battling through a pectoral injury, Mallett and the Texans fell to the Bengals at NRG Stadium. But in his time with the team from when he was acquired in a late-August trade with the Patriots to now, Mallett's done nothing but impress O'Brien and Smith.

"I've known Ryan since his rookie year," O'Brien said. "I really have a good connection with Ryan. George Godsey our quarterback coach, has a real good connection with him too. He enjoys playing in our system. We enjoy coaching him."

Mallett was placed on injured reserve after the Week 12 defeat to Cincinnati, and he finished with 400 yards passing, along with two touchdowns and pair of interceptions. He was drafted by New England in 2011, and according to both Smith and O'Brien, it's evident he learned a lot under Tom Brady.

"He had picked up several leadership traits that were impressive, playing behind such a great player," Smith said. "And he was able to incorporate that in his stuff, in his style."