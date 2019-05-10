O'Brien outlines plans for Tytus Howard, Max Scharping

May 10, 2019 at 05:35 PM

The Texans aren't holding back at getting their newly drafted offensive linemen, Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, acclimated to the speed of the NFL.

"I would say that both of those guys, Tytus Howard and – now, Tytus will play a lot of left tackle, play a lot of right tackle, but he can play guard, too," head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday. "Scharping can do both, too. So, both guys are very smart guys. In the brief time that we've them, they've picked up a lot of what we're trying to do. Really sharp guys, good guys, and we're thrilled to have them. I mean, absolutely thrilled to have them."

Howard and Scharping, Houston's first and third-round selections, respectively, were among 47 players present during Friday's rookie minicamp. Howard was a three-year starter on the Alabama State offensive line, while Scharping earned All-MAC honors at right tackle and left tackle in 2017 during his career at Northern Illinois.

Despite their collegiate success, offensive linemen have a steep learning curve to overcome before they line up for an NFL snap.

"When you watch college football, especially like, let's just say at the offensive tackle position, there's not a whole lot of (J.J.) Watts and (Jadeveon) Clowneys rushing off of the edge in college football," O'Brien said. "Now, there are with a couple of teams, but not many. You're talking about these guys really getting used to the technique and the speed and the strength of the game, because that's a huge adjustment when you jump to this league. Then, on the inside, it's the same thing. Strength and speed, and then making sure that they understand the information so they can learn and get out there and play."

During rookie minicamp, drafted players, college free agents, tryout and a handful of eligible first-year players attended meetings and had their first opportunity to work with coaches on the field. Texans rookie minicamp continues through Sunday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Related Content

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.
news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.
news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr. 

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021. 
news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021. 
news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021. 
news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.
news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021. 
news

Meet OL Ryan McCollum 

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, signed as a college free agent on May 14, 2021. 
news

Meet WR Damon Hazelton 

Get to know Houston Texans wide receiver Damon Hazelton, signed as a college free agent on May 14, 2021. 
news

Meet OL Carson Green

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Carson Green, signed as a college free agent on May 14, 2021. 
news

Texans Secondary will Benefit from New Scheme | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans revamped their secondary this offseason with new players, a new scheme and a new mindset.
Advertising