O'Brien outlines plans for Tytus Howard, Max Scharping

The Texans aren't holding back at getting their newly drafted offensive linemen, Tytus Howard and Max Scharping, acclimated to the speed of the NFL.

"I would say that both of those guys, Tytus Howard and – now, Tytus will play a lot of left tackle, play a lot of right tackle, but he can play guard, too," head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday. "Scharping can do both, too. So, both guys are very smart guys. In the brief time that we've them, they've picked up a lot of what we're trying to do. Really sharp guys, good guys, and we're thrilled to have them. I mean, absolutely thrilled to have them."

Howard and Scharping, Houston's first and third-round selections, respectively, were among 47 players present during Friday's rookie minicamp. Howard was a three-year starter on the Alabama State offensive line, while Scharping earned All-MAC honors at right tackle and left tackle in 2017 during his career at Northern Illinois.

Despite their collegiate success, offensive linemen have a steep learning curve to overcome before they line up for an NFL snap.

"When you watch college football, especially like, let's just say at the offensive tackle position, there's not a whole lot of (J.J.) Watts and (Jadeveon) Clowneys rushing off of the edge in college football," O'Brien said. "Now, there are with a couple of teams, but not many. You're talking about these guys really getting used to the technique and the speed and the strength of the game, because that's a huge adjustment when you jump to this league. Then, on the inside, it's the same thing. Strength and speed, and then making sure that they understand the information so they can learn and get out there and play."