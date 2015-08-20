O'Brien: QB situation "an even battle"

"If I had the body of knowledge right now, I would probably make the decision," O'Brien said. "I need to see a little bit more and I want to give Ryan a chance to start a game, and put some more thought into it. Then make a decision at some point whether it's next week or the week after. At some point, we'll make a decision."

After giving the Hoyer the nod to start last week against San Francisco, O'Brien will give Mallett a chance to do the same this week against Denver. Mallett completed 10-of-11 passes for 90 yards, while Hoyer was 2-for-4 but threw for 67 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 23-10 win over the 49ers.

Tom Savage, who played the entire second half, will also see action against the Broncos.

"I think that Tom Savage has really developed pretty well," O'Brien said. "In the end, with guys like Tom that are in their second year and younger quarterbacks, you really never know until they get a chance in a game. So, like the more reps you can get them in the preseason, the more you can really understand what they're all about. And we think that he's really improved, so we will definitely play him a good amount of the time on Saturday."