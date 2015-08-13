O'Brien, Texans work on "situational football"

better, trying to help our coaching staff continue to be on the same page in the different situations of the game," O'Brien said.

Instead of going through the normal regiment of practice, O'Brien would put the offense, defense and special teams in situations they don't typically experience.

He'd call out a down, distance, and clock time, and the unit would have to react. Sometimes it meant stopping the clock. Other times, depending on the situation, it meant taking two shots at the end zone with a limited amount of time to execute plays.

"Coach loves that, coach loves situational football," receiver Cecil Shorts, III said. "That is what football is. There will be a lot of situations that come up in a game that he wants us to be ready for it so we were doing this even in OTA's and stuff like that. It's no surprise."