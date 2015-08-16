O'Brien wants to see "more attention to details"

One particular area of interest was the team's failure to score a touchdown on the second offensive series. After getting to the 49ers' 1-yard line, the Texans had seven tries to punch it in but couldn't. They turned the ball over on downs after Alfred Blue was stuffed for no gain up the middle.

"What jumped out is that we have to do a much better job down there, coaches and players," O'Brien said. "We have to go down there and execute. Give San Francisco a lot of credit. They played really well down there in that series of plays. We really need to work on that this week."