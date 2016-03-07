Odell Beckham Jr. happy for Charles James II

Charles James II has had a storybook season in 2015, from practice squad to being released to earning a spot on the Texans active roster.
One Pro Bowler in particular, Odell Beckham Jr., had been following that path this year.
"It made me extra happy just to be able to see him on the TV smiling and chasing our dream of what we always imagined and just having fun," Beckham said to Texans TV. "He's having fun, man."
The duo, teammates during the 2014 offseason during James' stint with the New York Giants, still remain good friends. The 2014 Associated Press Rookie of the Year isn't surprised that James worked his way from practice squad to the active roster.
"I say it all the time, the power of the mind is so much more than anything I can really imagine," Beckham said. "He is one of those guys who wants it. He wants to be successful, he wants to be great and he's going to do whatever he needs to do to work there so just to be able to see him playing and have fun like he always does, it was great."
James and Beckham were featured in HBO's "Hard Knocks" last year, engaged in a competitive game of Madden Xbox. James may have lost that match but OBJ knows there will be more in their future.
"You know, we don't talk much about the past, you know, it seems to be forgotten so we'll let it slide for now but maybe get a rematch another time," Beckham said.
In 2015, James saw action in nine games with one start on Nov. 22 against the Jets. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 29 after suffering a fracture in his foot.
WR DeAndre Hopkins, long snapper Jon Weeks and TORO got in some work on Saturday in Hawaii.