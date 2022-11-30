Offensive trio, QB play, Draft | Dear Drew

Nov 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking _HERE._

Max O'Donnell: Dear Drew, Name three players that have made significant strides in 2022?
DD: Tight end Jordan Akins, wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Pierce are the first three who come to mind.

Through just nine games, Akins is averaging a career-best 14.3 yards per catch. He joined the active roster in Week 3, and the only tight end in the league with a better average in that span is New England's Hunter Henry, at 14.4 yards per.

Collins has one more catch and the exact amount of receiving yards as his rookie campaign of 2021, and he's only played in nine games as well. He's been a reliable target for Davis Mills and Kyle Allen, and continues to produce.

Pierce's exploits are well-documented. A year ago, the Texans ground game was good for just 3.3 yards per carry. Despite a pair of tough outings in each of the last two weeks, the rookie's averaged 4.4 yards per in 2022, and is just 69 scrimmage yards shy of 1,000 for the year.

Now, these improvements haven't added up to wins in 2022. Those three would all say they need to keep getting better. But the trio of Akins, Collins and Pierce has made significant strides.

Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Will Kyle Allen play against the Browns?
DD: Yes.

Pepe Garza: Dear Drew, with Allen now as the starting QB do you think Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton should attempt to create new running plays that utilize him as a running threat to help attack the defense and get Pierce more open routes?
DD: Eh, I don't think Allen's a big running threat. Jeff Driskel's been used in the Wildcat formation a few times earlier this season, and that might be who you're thinking of. But Allen's a more prototypical pocket passer.

But Hamilton might have a designed run that calls upon Allen to use his legs. I just don't think you'd see much of that, though.

Gilberto Coronado: Dear Drew, Should we draft a quarterback or shore both lines with the early draft picks?
DD: The NFL Draft is a long way off, but the Texans can't go wrong picking the very best players available when their selecting. When you're 1-9-1, there are spots all across the field, on all sides of the ball, that can get better. With regards to the quarterback spot, and the offensive and defensive lines, I wouldn't be surprised if all those positions see additions through the draft.

Janice Weidenbach: Dear Drew, How long have you loved the Texans?
DD: Since early October of 1999, when we found out Houston would get a franchise back in town. Then a little bit more when they beat the Cowboys in the 2002 opener. Then a lot more when they hired me in 2009.

Related Content

news

Changes?, Eno Benjamin & John Metchie | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about a possible change at quarterback, new running back Eno Benjamin and more.

news

Dameon Pierce vs. Arian Foster | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a few different topics, including whether or not Dameon Pierce is better than Arian Foster.

news

Dameon Pierce and Draft chatter | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about RB Dameon Pierce, the 2023 NFL Draft and more.

news

Injury update and offensive changes | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about Houston Texans WR Nico Collins, the play-calling on offense and more.

news

Post-Bye Week changes and 2023 Draft | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about what the team might change up after the Bye Week, the 2023 NFL Draft, and more.

news

Rookie of the Year chances and John Metchie III update | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about the offense, the playoffs, WR John Metchie III and more.

news

Is a comeback in the works? | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answers fan questions about the possible return of an impact player, the use of RB Dameon Pierce and more.

news

Run game, finishing and tackle-fixing | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about the need to finish games better, the run game and much more.

news

Offensive changes, Derek Stingley Jr. & O.J. Howard | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions ahead of the Texans' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

More carries? New rule? Offensive tinkering? | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty answers fan questions about Dameon Pierce, Brevin Jordan and a new rule change for field goal attempts.

news

D-Line outlook, "starting" RB, rookie updates | Dear Drew

Fans asked Drew Dougherty about the defensive line, running backs and outlooks for the rookies.

Advertising