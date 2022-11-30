Offensive trio, QB play, Draft | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking _HERE._

Max O'Donnell: Dear Drew, Name three players that have made significant strides in 2022?

DD: Tight end Jordan Akins, wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Pierce are the first three who come to mind.

Through just nine games, Akins is averaging a career-best 14.3 yards per catch. He joined the active roster in Week 3, and the only tight end in the league with a better average in that span is New England's Hunter Henry, at 14.4 yards per.

Collins has one more catch and the exact amount of receiving yards as his rookie campaign of 2021, and he's only played in nine games as well. He's been a reliable target for Davis Mills and Kyle Allen, and continues to produce.

Pierce's exploits are well-documented. A year ago, the Texans ground game was good for just 3.3 yards per carry. Despite a pair of tough outings in each of the last two weeks, the rookie's averaged 4.4 yards per in 2022, and is just 69 scrimmage yards shy of 1,000 for the year.

Now, these improvements haven't added up to wins in 2022. Those three would all say they need to keep getting better. But the trio of Akins, Collins and Pierce has made significant strides.

Mike Henry: Dear Drew, Will Kyle Allen play against the Browns?

DD: Yes.

Pepe Garza: Dear Drew, with Allen now as the starting QB do you think Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton should attempt to create new running plays that utilize him as a running threat to help attack the defense and get Pierce more open routes?

DD: Eh, I don't think Allen's a big running threat. Jeff Driskel's been used in the Wildcat formation a few times earlier this season, and that might be who you're thinking of. But Allen's a more prototypical pocket passer.

But Hamilton might have a designed run that calls upon Allen to use his legs. I just don't think you'd see much of that, though.

Gilberto Coronado: Dear Drew, Should we draft a quarterback or shore both lines with the early draft picks?

DD: The NFL Draft is a long way off, but the Texans can't go wrong picking the very best players available when their selecting. When you're 1-9-1, there are spots all across the field, on all sides of the ball, that can get better. With regards to the quarterback spot, and the offensive and defensive lines, I wouldn't be surprised if all those positions see additions through the draft.