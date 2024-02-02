 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

Feb 02, 2024 at 10:00 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

2224-daily-brwe

You know it's the offseason if I'm watching C.J. Stroud in the Pro Bowl Games and I'm sweating the outcome of a friendly skills challenge like a playoff berth hangs in the balance.

Stroud was edged by Baker Mayfield in the precision passing competition after C.J. rose to the top of the AFC in short order. Mayfield had a one-point lead heading into Stroud's last attempt and C.J. went for the kill shot with a try at a 10 point bomb (you had to be there). He was just having fun.

I kind of like the Pro Bowl skills stuff. What's more fun during NBA All Star weekend; the game or the dunk competition and three point contest?

I declare the 'games' a good idea. BUT (editorial opinion coming down in 3…2….1) why not put it all back in Hawaii? That will assure near 100% attendance from all who qualify for the teams.

Another sure sign of the off season is John Harris at the Senior Bowl. I'm getting old enough to where the Senior Bowl sounds like a football game I might be eligible to play in.

Now, this game also invites Juniors to take part. Some of these guys will be taking an NIL pay cut to get their shot at the NFL.

Speaking of NIL – don't you think there will be a major 'market correction' on some of the gigantic sums being thrown at these players? Won't John Q. Donor get tired of throwing big dollars at players year after year? The donors used to get their names on buildings. Now they get another invoice for the next incoming QB from the transfer portal.

Anyway, John Harris is breaking down what he sees. And this will save you hours of NFL Network viewing.

The draft is less than three months away. The Texans pick 23rd. Nick Caserio already joked with us (it wasn't a joke) 'What makes you think we're using that pick?'

He has a reputation of moving up and down the board the way many of you swerve through traffic on the Katy Freeway. But let's assume, for now, the Texans stay put. What do the draft ‘gurus’ think they might do? 

Last year, this week, we were celebrating the hiring of DeMeco Ryans. What a 12-months that turned out to be! It's much quieter now – until next week, when the Texans are up for five different post season accolades at NFL Honors. Plus, we'll find out if Andre Johnson, and the rest of us, will need to book a summer trip to Canton.

One excellent thing that happened this week was the re-signing of Jon Weeks. Weeks is a Texans treasure and like a reliable utility. He's like plumbing and electricity; you tend to take these things for granted but without them, it's curtains.

Congrats, Jon! Thank you for being the longest tenured Texan!

Related Content

news

February is now, and Senior Bowl Week rolls onward | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans are checking out prospects in Mobile, and check out which players graded out the highest in the PFF annual rankings.
news

Happy DeMeco Day! | Daily Brew

It's been one year since the Houston Texans Hired DeMeco Ryans to be head coach of the team. 
news

The Morning After a weird weekend...and more awards | Daily Brew

The Super Bowl matchup is now set, but that was a weird weekend for Houston Texans fans after a wild ride in 2023.
news

Afterburners to the Season | Daily Brew

Honors season could mean some current Texans - and a club legend - get recognition.
news

Texans Pro Bowl update & fan questions about uniforms | Daily Brew

The notoriety for some Houston Texans rookies continues to flow, and fan questions about the new uniforms got some attention.
news

Hardware to Houston, and key dates to remember | Daily Brew

A few Houston Texans were honored with some awards, and there are a few key dates you need to know about for the offseason.
news

Accolades, Off season and Next Season | Daily Brew

Being around during locker room clean-out day felt a bit sad yet hopeful.
news

Locker cleanout Monday is here | Daily Brew

The 2023 Houston Texans are gathering together as a team, one last time, this morning at NRG Stadium.
news

J.J. Watt has the right perspective on the '23 Texans | Daily Brew

You've been hearing it. I've been hearing it. A lot of people are saying something like "the Texans are playing with 'house money.'"
news

The latest on the showdown & wear Texans gear Friday | Daily Brew

With just two days until the Divisional Playoff contest at Baltimore, make sure you know the latest on the Houston Texans.
news

Creeping closer to the rumble with the Ravens | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans keep getting ready for the Ravens and the Divisional Round playoff game in Baltimore.
Advertising