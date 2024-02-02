Offseason Signs, and a Signing | Daily Brew

I kind of like the Pro Bowl skills stuff. What's more fun during NBA All Star weekend; the game or the dunk competition and three point contest?

I declare the 'games' a good idea. BUT (editorial opinion coming down in 3…2….1) why not put it all back in Hawaii? That will assure near 100% attendance from all who qualify for the teams.

Another sure sign of the off season is John Harris at the Senior Bowl. I'm getting old enough to where the Senior Bowl sounds like a football game I might be eligible to play in.

Now, this game also invites Juniors to take part. Some of these guys will be taking an NIL pay cut to get their shot at the NFL.

Speaking of NIL – don't you think there will be a major 'market correction' on some of the gigantic sums being thrown at these players? Won't John Q. Donor get tired of throwing big dollars at players year after year? The donors used to get their names on buildings. Now they get another invoice for the next incoming QB from the transfer portal.