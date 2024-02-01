Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The Texans will beef up the trenches, if the experts are correct.
The 2024 NFL Draft doesn't begin until Thursday, April 25 in Detroit. But several mock drafts have sprung up, and HoustonTexans.com gauged 20 of the more prominent ones.
Of those 20, four have Houston selecting Penn State pass-rusher Chop Robinson at 23rd overall. The Texans have eight picks in this year's NFL Draft, and their first-rounder is in the 23 spot. They acquired it in a 2022 trade with the Cleveland Browns.
Robinson was the most-mocked player to the Texans. Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu appeared as a Texans' selection in three different mocks, while three other players were tabbed to Houston in two mock drafts apiece. That trio was LSU receiver Brian Thomas, Jr, Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton and UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu.
12 of the 20 mock drafts predicted the Texans taking a defensive player, while eight had them going with someone on offense.
Only four mock drafts, total, went with a player who doesn't play on the offensive or defensive line.
Houston went 10-7 and won the AFC South title last season, and then won a Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium over the Browns. The season ended in a Divisional Round loss to the Ravens in Baltimore.
|MOCK DRAFT
|TEXANS SELECTION
|1. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY)
|DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
|2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
|3. NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
|4. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS)
|DE CHOP ROBINSON, PENN STATE
|1. NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)
|OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
|2. WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)
|OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
|3. THE ATHLETIC (DIANTE LEE)
|OL TROY FAUTANU, WASHINGTON
|1. HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/DRAFTTAKEOVER.COM (JOHN HARRIS
|DE LAIATU LATU, UCLA
|2. SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|DE LAIATU LATU, UCLA
|1. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
|2. USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS)
|DT JER’ZHAN NEWTON, ILLINOIS
|1. USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR)
|WR BRIAN THOMAS, JR., LSU
|2. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (OLIVER HODGKINSON)
|WR BRIAN THOMAS, JR., LSU
|WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL)
|DT MICHAEL HALL, JR., OHIO ST
|PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (ADAM CAPLAN)
|DT LEONARD TAYLOR, III MIAMI
|OURLADS
|DE BRALEN TRICE, WASHINGTON
|CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|CB COOPER DEJEAN, IOWA
|THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)
|OL TALIESE FUAGA, OREGON ST.
|FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG)
|OT PATRICK PAUL, HOUSTON
|PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS)
|OL KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA, BYU