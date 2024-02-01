Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The Texans will beef up the trenches, if the experts are correct.

The 2024 NFL Draft doesn't begin until Thursday, April 25 in Detroit. But several mock drafts have sprung up, and HoustonTexans.com gauged 20 of the more prominent ones.

Of those 20, four have Houston selecting Penn State pass-rusher Chop Robinson at 23rd overall. The Texans have eight picks in this year's NFL Draft, and their first-rounder is in the 23 spot. They acquired it in a 2022 trade with the Cleveland Browns.