"Perfect fit": Christian Harris thrilled to join Texans Defense

College players in the NFL Draft get chosen. They don't get to choose. But for Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, it all worked out the way he wanted.

Harris, chosen in the third round (75th overall) by the Texans, met with Houston during the pre-Draft process, and was impressed by Head Coach Lovie Smith's 4-3 defensive scheme.

"I honestly fell in love with it," Harris said. "It's kind of tough because going through that whole process, like you can't pick where you go. But I knew if I were to come here, it would be the perfect fit for me."